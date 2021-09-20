Horoscope Today, September 20, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aquarius, Leo, Gemini, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Taurus is in good shape to express or talk about your goals or intentions and for Cancer it is a good day to sort out matters in your mind or with someone special. The day brings a Full Moon in Libra and Pisces, the former will be encouraged in being aware in matters related to work or health, while for the latter, some buried feelings might surface. Today, Sagittarius will be showered with favourable compliments, acknowledgments, and other kinds gestures.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries will enjoy positive feedback

You might come across a new way to speak out your thoughts that can be rewarding. You will enjoy positive feedback, and exchanges or interactions. It’s a good time for counseling, advice, and negotiation, therefore, proceed accordingly. Wear red for positivity today, while numbers 1,8, and letters L, A and E will have your back accordingly.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus are in good shape to express

Instead of resting on your laurels, you will be motivated to plan for your future steps. Optimistic feelings, sharing ideas, and solving problems will be the highlight of your day. Your approach to practical matters will be positive and creative. You are in good shape to express or talk about your goals or intentions. Do not hesitate in clarifying your position. White is your lucky colour and numbers 2,7, letters Ba, Va, and U have you back.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Gemini might feel a need for more creative

In matters of a relationship or a venture, it’s time to express yourself creatively and perhaps see the bigger picture. You will ponder over decisions about higher studies, travel, long-term goals. Today, you might feel a need for more creative and expressive outlets, which showcases you are in the right direction. Numbers 3,7 and letters Ka, Chha, and Gha will support your thoughts.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer good day to sort out matters in your mind

It is a good day to sort out matters in your mind or with someone special. People will tend to cooperate with you. You are advised to mend or improve your family or intimate relationships through reaching out, sharing good humor, or extending support. Today, cooperation will fuel your motivation. White colour will assist you and Letters Ha, Da, number 4 will be lucky for you.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

People around Leo will treat them well

You will be more fluent than usual in expressing your ideas. People around you will treat you well and give you the benefit of the doubt. They will also enjoy your perspective and humor. Today, you will feel supported on a mental level, and there are chances that you come to a happy agreement with someone special. Some exciting offers and good news or reviews await you. Today, your favourable number is 5 and alphabets are Ma, and Ta.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo will attract positive feedback

An incident or an individual can stir you to make financial plans or strategies for reaching your goals. Your vision of an issue is broad which helps you to put things into perspective. People will recognize and appreciate your supportive role. You will also attract positive feedback. Green is your color for today, while numbers and letters 3, 8, Pa, Tha, and Na will bring you luck.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra might solve problem for themselves or others

You are generous with your time, and you might solve a problem for yourself or others. You can use your power of words to attract what you want or to further your interests. You will be able to express yourself through a hobby or creative pastime. The day also brings a Full Moon that encourages awareness related to work or health. Your lucky numbers and letters are 2,7 and Ra, Ta, respectively.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Red is the colour of the day for Scorpio

Today, you can find yourself in a supportive role and enjoy taking care of someone. There is a possibility that you might gain valuable insight or inspiration through your communications with loved ones. Even with this positive energy around you, a break would cause no harm. The colour red, numbers 1, 8, and letters Na and Ya will be supportive.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius will be showered with favourable compliments

Sagittarius, your open and positive communication will attract opportunities. You can either inspire friends and connections or get inspired through them. Reaching out and communicating can boost or make a valuable friendship. Today, you will be showered with favourable compliments, positive reinforcement, acknowledgments, and other kind gestures. Colour Yellow, letters Bha, Dha, and Pha, and numbers 9, 12 will make your day even better.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn must clarify all misunderstanding

Any sort of plan concerning money, business deals, and problem-solving will most likely be successful. A fair, optimistic, or moral outlook will enhance your reputation and position. Don’t miss the chance to clarify a misunderstanding or your opinion on a matter. You will be motivated to achieve your goals and build a more comfortable life for yourself. Add Cyan colour in your outfit as it will boost your confidence. Numbers 10,11 and letters Kha, Ja are lucky for you.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Time for Aquarius to connect with their needs

Opportunities will open up if you make an effort to reach out. A couple of conversations today can be very fruitful and inspiring. You will be able to express yourself in a better way and others will be more cooperative. It’s a stimulating time to connect with your needs and wants. Cyan and numbers 10, 11 will back you too. But for lucky letters, you can turn to Ga, Sa, Sha, and Sh.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces are in shape to teach, guide, and share your ideas

You’re in shape to teach, guide, and share your ideas. The day will give you the strength to make peace with the past. Today is a Full Moon in your sign, therefore buried feelings might surface. It can also prompt a mini personal crisis as it will remind you of a missing piece in your life. Rest on colour Yellow, numbers 9, 12, and letters Da, Cha, Jha, and Tha for luck.

