Horoscope Today, September 21, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aquarius, Leo, Gemini, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Tuesday will bring in all sorts of emotions to the 12 zodiac signs. For fire signs, Aries, Leo and Sagittarius, this day is all about introspection and checking what is worth their time and effort. For earth signs, Virgo, Taurus, and Capricorn ignoring self-criticism and working on self are required. For air signs, Libra, Gemini, Aquarius breaking away from the usual routine and addressing the issues with honesty is necessary.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries must introspect career choices

Your mind will be going all over the place today but it is important that you prioritise your needs today. There may be a need to introspect your career choices and how they may affect your relationship with people who matter to you. Have trust in the unknown and continue to put in your work. The colour red will go well for you as planet Mars rules your zodiac sign. Numbers 1,8, and letters L, A and E will have your back accordingly.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

A perfect day for meditation for Taurus

Tuesday is all about spending the day with yourself and listening to your body. If you are into spirituality, then it is a perfect day for meditation, while others can hit the gym and break a sweat. Professionally, you will be faced with some tough calls to make as you realise how your present job is not in alignment with your dream job. Venus rules your zodiac sign hence subtle colours like lavender will be lucky for you while numbers 2,7, letters B, V, and U will guide you to better opportunities.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Numbers 3 and 7 may work in favour of Gemini

It may not be an easy day for you mentally. There will be some tumultuous thoughts that will seek your attention and may become the cause of your dark mood. You may need to address some dormant feelings with your romantic partner that can soon turn into a giant issue. Use your ability to look beyond what is visible to the eye and try to resolve the issue. Numbers 3,7 and letters K, C, and G will support your endeavours.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

An ambitious day on professional front for Cancer

Your desperation to achieve a remarkable position in your career may compel you to take some daring moves professionally. Career-wise you will be feeling quite ambitious today and will be laying the groundwork for some upcoming projects. Personally, be ready to face some tensions between your relationships and your current household. Wear colour white for assistance. Letters H, D, and number 4 will be lucky for you on Tuesday.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Ideal time for Leo to make some travel plans

A monotonous routine does not go with your enterprising personality and hence today you will feel restless following the same old schedule. It is an ideal time to make some travel plans with friends or read a new book or sign up for a new educational course. The world is your oyster and with your passion, there is nothing you cannot achieve. The colour golden yellow will be lucky for you as the Sun rules your planet. Your favourable number for Tuesday is 5 and lucky alphabets are M and T.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo must rediscover their passions

Be extra careful of your thought process today since you are most likely to fall for your critical self who would challenge your self-confidence. Have faith in whatever challenge or project you are working on and do not let self-doubt cloud your creative mind. Take the plunge into yourself today and rediscover your passions and purpose that drive you. Forest green is your color for the day while numbers and letters 3, 8, P, T, and N will bring you luck.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Tough confrontation on the cards for Libra

Your diplomatic approach to conversations may not work today and being brutally honest with a friend, partner, or a relative might be the only way to get your point across. You will find yourself stuck between your need for independence and what your family expects from you. There may be a tough confrontation on the cards. Your sign is ruled by planet Venus hence wear subtle colours like sage green today. For Tuesday, your lucky numbers and letters are 2,7 and R, T, respectively.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Orange is the colour of the day for Scorpio

There may be some dark thoughts that will come to the surface on Tuesday. You may be compelled to face the dormant issues that were brushed under the mat quite a few times before. However, ignoring the problem is not the solution anymore. Talking to a close friend or writing in your journal may bring some clarity and relief to you today. Your sign is ruled by the planet Mercury hence deep colours like orange will be lucky for you while numbers 1, 8, and letters N and Y will support you in your endeavours.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Letters B, D, and P likely to be lucky for Sagittarius

Before you take on an ambitious goal or a new challenge, it is important that you spend your time today inspecting your psyche. It is essential to know your weaknesses and shortcomings before you burden yourself with a goal that will demand all your attention and skills. For complete growth to take place it is necessary to know yourself. For Tuesday, colour Yellow, letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12 will be lucky for you.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Perfect day for Capricorn to keep themselves busy

It is a perfect day to sip tea and meditate among the sound of nature. Do not welcome unnecessary pressure or work for which you are not mentally ready. It is a perfect day to keep yourself busy with hobbies and simple work that brings you joy and does not strain your senses. Wearing Cyan colour in your outfit will boost your calm-headedness while numbers 10,11 and letters K, J will prove lucky for you.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius are advised to be mindful and alert

It sure is a busy day for you. From running errands to completing important paperwork, you will be kept on your toes today. Be mindful and alert of any minute mistakes or details that may require your attention and do not forget to breathe. If you are looking or planning to work on a new creative project at work, this is the day you pitch the idea to your seniors. Colour cyan and numbers 10, 11 will back you too. Turn to alphabets G, S for luck.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces must try to engage in deep conversation

You may have been emotionally reserved for a long time now, but that changes today. Consider opening up to a partner, a friend, or a relative and engage in a deep conversation. This may help you find out the hidden frustrations between your relationship requirements and those of your independent long-term goals. Choose the colour yellow, numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T for luck.

