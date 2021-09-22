Horoscope Today, September 22, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aquarius, Leo, Gemini, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

The Horoscope for September 22 predicts that the overall day will be good for the sun sign Taurus. Gemini and Sagittarius should remain calm and composed today, as their ill-temper might land them in a problem. For Libra, the unemployed people may get a new job, while the responsibilities of the employed people will increase. Scorpio, you are advised to not hesitate in sharing your feelings with your life partner. Pisces, always take guidance from wise people.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries, avoid using harsh language

You will be a little worried about some new changes today. Avoid using harsh language as it might ruin your relationships. There is a possibility of foreign travel, while the ongoing conflicts in your family will get over. You are advised to take proper sleep to avoid stress. Mars is your Rashi Lord, colour red will boost your morale and keep you cheerful today. Numbers 1,8, and letters L, A and E will support you.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

A favourable day for Taurus

Taurus, your subordinates will help you in getting tasks completed. Overall the day would remain favourable. There are chances of big investments in the business and your self-confidence will increase. You will mull over the education and health of your children. Venus rules your zodiac sign hence numbers 2,7, letters B,V, and U, along with subtle colours like lavender will be lucky for you.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Gemini must remain calm and composed today

There is a possibility that you might do some changes in your business. You will earn profits through commission-based work, and some of your work might get hindered due to the lack of cooperation from your co-workers. You will need to remain calm and composed today. IT professionals may get assigned some big projects. Sunflower yellow, Numbers 3,7 and letters K, C, and G will draw luck for you.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Letters H and D will be lucky for Cancer

You may have to start some new projects today and you will also receive honour and accolades at your workplace. Mentally you will remain calm today, put some white colour in your outfit. People associated with the movie industry might have big financial gains. Letters H, D, and number 4 will be lucky for you on Wednesday.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Today, female Leo might face health-related problems

Today, female natives might face health-related problems. The lack of support from your friends might cause trouble. There is a possibility that you might incur big losses due to the lack of proper communication. Therefore, speak clearly and carefully today. Don’t pay attention to others’ weaknesses. Draw luck from Colour golden yellow, number 5 and alphabets are M, and T.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Marital relationship will prosper for Virgo

Your performance at the workplace will remain good due to your excellent work efficiency. Marital relationship will prosper and your children will obey you. Some delightful news awaits you today. Your authority will increase in your family. Wear forest green in your outfit, while numbers and letters 3, 8, P, T, and N will make sure your day sails smoothly.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Unemployed Libra may get a new job

Your family members will remain happy with you. There are chances you will plan a romantic getaway with your partner. The reputation of political figures will increase in society. You will remain busy sorting out obstacles coming into your business. Your responsibilities will increase in the job, while unemployed people may get a new job. Your sign is ruled by planet Venus, therefore colours like sage green, numbers and letters 2,7 and R, T, respectively will help you in fighting obstacles today.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpio, don’t hesitate to share your feelings

Keep your mind calm and composed as you will be under pressure to complete the hindered work. The competition will increase at the workplace, however, your boss will appreciate you. Don’t hesitate to share your feelings with your life partner. Colours like orange will be lucky for you today, while numbers 1, 8, and letters N and Y will have your back.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius may receive some troublesome news

Sagittarius, today you will prefer to spend some time with family. You might receive some troublesome news via social media. Your co-workers will have high expectations from you. The ill-temper might land you in a problem. Property dealers may get an excellent deal. For Wednesday, lucky colour, letter, and numbers for you are Yellow, B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, respectively.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

An excellent day for Capricorn to start new job

The income of marketing professionals might increase. The day is excellent to start a new job. You might need to take the help of your siblings in business-related work. Career opportunities of your choice might knock on your door. Investment in the stock market will give you handsome returns. The cyan colour, numbers 10,11 and letters K, J will prove to be lucky for you.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Some sort of allergy may trouble Aquarius today

Some sort of allergy may trouble you today. People will try to present even your minor mistakes with undue exaggeration. You will be under pressure to prove your work efficiency. Your love relationship will also go through a rough phase. You will have to repay the debt today, and this will hinder some of your work. For you too, the Colour cyan and numbers 10, 11 will provide you luck. Alphabets G, S are for your luck.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Life partner might surprise you with a gift, Pisces

People in the banking and finance industry will perform brilliantly at the workplace. Today, you will respect your thoughts and ideas. Life partner might surprise you with a gift. Completion of hindered work will make you happy. You might purchase new clothes and jewellery. Always take guidance from wise people. Choose colour Yellow, numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T as they will bring you luck today.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here