Horoscope Today, September 23, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aquarius, Leo, Gemini, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

On Thursday, September 23, the Sun will remain in Virgo while the Moon will transit in Pisces till 06:44 am and thereafter in Aries. Today could be a prosperous day for Scorpio, Cancer, Gemini and Libra. The day also can prove to be good for Pisceans once Moon will enter Pisces. Pisces and Libra should also remain calm, otherwise they might get into some unwanted trouble. Leo is suggested to not invest an enormous chunk of money anywhere. However, today may not be a really good day for Sagittarius as they could face some health problems, in addition to stress.

Arise (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Hard work will pay off for Aries

Career anxiety will dissipate. The previous hard effort will reap rewards for you but the circumstances will make you a bit stressed. You’ll possibly acquire the ability to research obscure topics. Make an effort to learn from your errors. People will listen to what you have to say. You will also be involved in some social work. Mars rules your sun sign, therefore, the colour Red will be favourable for you. Also, numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, and E will be lucky.

Taurus (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus might face some trouble in the relationship

There may be a schism in a couple’s relationship. You will be able to obtain a loan, however, it will be tough to repay the previous debt. Take good care of your mother’s health. You might face some difficulties with your health as well. It’s possible that you’ll get a headache or feel a lot of weight. Ruled by Venus, you will be favoured by the colour White, number 2 and 7 and letters B, V, U.

Gemini (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Chances of new employment for Gemini

You have the chance to enhance your way of life. There is a possibility of changing employment. You’ll spend time with your buddies today. If you had some money stuck somewhere, you are most likely to get them back. Your loyalty will be an inspiration to others. There will be less stress in the workplace as a result of lower work pressure. Yellow, number 3, 6 and letters K, C and G will be lucky for you.

Cancer (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

An excellent day for those with Cancer sun signs

Fortunately, this is your day to shine. Your dominance in the workplace will rise. You will also make an effort to broaden your understanding of technical disciplines. You are more likely to have all the attention of people to the words you speak. You’ll be able to retrieve your misplaced possession. Families are likely to attend religious services alongside the general public. On Thursday, the letters H, D, and 4 will be lucky for you.

Leo (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Leo, be cautious while investing large amount

Leo, you must look after the health of the elderly. Something in the house might be harmed. There is a possibility of becoming entangled in lawsuits. For today, your earning potential may be limited. The stars don’t seem to be in favour of your financial part. You need to be cautious if you are putting money in a large project. Worry over the future of one’s career will be prevalent among students. The Golden colour along with letters M, T and number 5 will bring you golden luck.

Virgo (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo may face health-related issues

The day might not be good for your health. There will be stress about your spouse’s health too. Make an effort to provide sound guidance to the kids. Engineering students may face difficulties in their careers. Don’t give someone advice until they ask for it. You should use caution since there is a risk of injury. Adding Green to your attire, along with the numbers 3, 8, P, T, and N will help ensure a successful day.

Libra (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra must avoid using harsh and abusive language

Libra, your mind would be filled with pleasure and excitement. You will get fresh financial resources. Pay close attention to the education of young children. Those looking for government employment will be successful. Respect may be earned by writers and journalists. Don’t use aggressive language. Your sign is controlled by the planet Venus, therefore the colour White, numbers 2, 7, and letters R, T will support you today.

Scorpio (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Financially a good day for Scorpions

With the counsel of knowledgeable people, you will profit in business. You’ll be in a good mood today and will be able to put your abilities to good use. Financial issues will be handled. Anger toward family members may rise. Friendships with smart individuals will grow. Because Mars is your ruler, the colour Red will be lucky for you today, as will the numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y.

Sagittarius (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

A stressful day for Sagittarius

It’s possible that your ideas will be valued. In business, there is always the possibility of problems; also, an important item might go missing. Your thoughts will be agitated. You will struggle owing to a cold and allergies. Opponents may band together against you. Your lucky colour, letter, and number for Thursday are Yellow, B, D, and P, and the numbers 9, 12, respectively.

Capricorn (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn will get some quality time with family

Children may be sluggish in their studies. You will reap the benefits of your efforts. You are likely to spend some quality time with your spouse and kids. In business, you may need to alter your working style. Take caution when using social media. Cyan colour, the numbers 10, 11, and the letters K, J will bring you good fortune.

Aquarius (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

A fantastic day for Aquarius

Workplace stumbling blocks will be removed. The difficulty of starting a new job will be removed. It is a fantastic day for those involved in small-scale industries. You will be practical regarding your work. Today is a fantastic day for those involved in politics. Efforts to reduce rising expenses will be successful. In addition to the colour cyan, the numbers 10, 11 will be lucky for you. The letters G and S are for luck.

Pisces (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces, stay away from arguing

Colleagues will help you with everything. Unnecessary travel may occur. If you argue with anyone, you’ll get in trouble. Lovemates can go to lunch together. Some people may approach you and ask you to lend them money. Opt for the colour Yellow, numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T as they will bring you luck today.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here