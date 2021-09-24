Horoscope Today, September 24, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aquarius, Leo, Gemini, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

The Panchang of September 24 advises Pisces to be cautious of their colleagues. The day will be wonderful for Gemini in work and love-life related matters. Today, Virgo will be inclined towards unethical activities, while investing in some property might benefit Scorpio. Capricorn are told to not make haste in finalizing new deals. Check out what the Panchang predicts for your sun sign:

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries likely to get appreciation from life partner

You will manage to turn the situation in your favour with your hard work. Your life partner will appreciate you. You will be excited about the success of your children. There are chances that you might receive job offers from big companies. The health of female natives will remain good. Hindered work will gain momentum. Numbers 1, 8 letter A,L,E and colour red will be very lucky for you.

TAURUS(APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Misunderstandings may arise in love relationships for Taurus

Today, unhealthy eating habits may cause indigestion. Your colleagues at the office will not be pleased with you. Misunderstandings may arise in love relationships. Don’t waste your time on unnecessary activities with friends. Lawyers might get some challenging cases. As the sunsign is ruled by Venus, you will be favoured by number 2 and 7, colour white and letters B, V, U.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Gemini will earn financial gains

There would be chaos and indiscipline at your home. You will earn financial gains from marketing-related work. Love and romance will increase in marital relationship. There would be good harmony among family members. The colour yellow, letters K, C and G, and number 3, 6 will be lucky for you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer talent will come forth in the public eye

Your talent will come forth in the public eye. The family atmosphere would remain pleasant and your interest in religion and spirituality will increase. Today, you will dominate your opponents and take some visionary business decisions. You will have good self-image in society. On Friday, the milky colour, letters H, D, and number 4 will be lucky for you.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Leo will achieve all goals in the job before time

There would be peace and prosperity in your family, and intimacy will increase in the love relationship. Students will gain new experiences and knowledge. You will achieve all goals in the job before time. Women natives might get some delightful news from their parents’ side. The Golden colour will bring you luck along with letters M, T and number 5.

VRIGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo will be inclined toward unethical activities

Today, you will be inclined toward unethical activities. You might have to face humiliating situations too. A friend of yours might face financial crisis, helping them would give you inner happiness. Keep important papers and files with care at office. The colour green, numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N will have your back throughout the day.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra will receive blessings of elders

Relationship between husband and wife would remain pleasant. You will receive the blessings of your elders. People will also appreciate your humble nature. The income of hotel owners is likely to increase. Unemployed people might get a new job. So, be fully prepared to utilize any opportunity. Wear a white outfit and rely on numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpio will begin work with new energy, enthusiasm

Scorpio, today you will begin your work with new energy and enthusiasm. You are advised to spend some time with spiritual people. You would be in a dilemma regarding some matter. Investing in some property might benefit you. Import-export related businesses will get you handsome profits. Will Mars being your Rashi lord, the colour Red, numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will be your support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius may plan an excursion with your friends

You may plan an excursion with your friends. Today, you will be loaded with motivation to do something new in life. The day is favourable to people who invest in share market. You might receive some delightful news regarding your children. Unmarried people might get their marriage fixed. Your lucky colour, letter, and number for Friday are Yellow, B, D, and P, and 9, 12, respectively.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn will execute all work with efficiency

You will receive some excellent advice from your life partner but there might be some disagreements also. You will execute all your work with great efficiency. Love and affection will increase in relationships. Don’t make haste in finalizing new deals. The colour Cyan, numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you good fortune today.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius relationships with friends, siblings will get stronger

Your relationships with friends and siblings will get stronger. You will remain enthusiastic all day. The health of a family member might trouble you. Today, your work efficiency will increase. To make your day even better, colour Cyan, numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will draw you luck.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces will spend quality time with family

Pisces, you are advised to be cautious of your colleagues at the office. You will spend quality time with your family. Tensions surrounding your marital relationship will get over. The colour Yellow, numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guiding light today.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here