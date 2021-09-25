Horoscope Today, September 25, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Saturday, September 25, will you are an Aquarius working on an ambitious project. For Libra, this day is all about romance and making the commitment to their romantic partners. Pisces need to practice new ways of communication. Virgo will be inclined towards prioritising their health and maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Time for Aries to work toward projects that bring them joy

Saturday is all about getting realistic about your future. You will be delving deep into your long-term goal planning with an enviable steadiness, a sense of realism, and the ability to follow through. It is also a good day to join forces in committed collaborations and work toward projects that bring you joy. For this day numbers 1, 8 letters A, L, E and colour crimson will be very lucky for you.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Problem in professional life likely for Taurus

Some of you may be facing some issues when it comes to your professional journey. The path you have chosen for your career may not be aligned with what you truly desire. However, this should not dishearten you but rather motivate you to take on the challenge and learn something new. Your perseverance will guide you in the right direction. Since your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, you will be favoured by numbers 2 and 7, colour white and letters B, V, U.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Blue is the colour of the day for Gemini

You are quite curious as a person and getting to the depth of any matter or issue is how you like to go about things that concern you. However, today you may want to re-analyse your approach to things. In your love life, there may be a situation coming your way where you will have to take the leap of faith and give your all to a particular relationship. The colour blue, letters K, C and G, and number 3, 6 will be lucky for you.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

A romantic day likely for Cancer

Your focus will be shifting towards a romantic relationship today, as some disagreements or arguments take place. Considering how you like to make sure people around you are happy and satisfied, this situation may irritate you. Take time in talking out any differences. On Saturday, the milky colour, letters H, D, and number 4 will be lucky for you.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Leo may go in for future-oriented conversations with partner

You have a romantic heart and know how to approach a potential partner. You have to deepen your stance and explore a more realistic approach for your lover. It is an ideal day for you if you wish to have some future-oriented conversations around commitment with your partner. The colour golden yellow will bring you luck along with letters M, T and number 5 this weekend.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Hectic day likely for Virgo on professional front

Being a Virgo you are a natural worker, however, this Saturday you are most likely to burn out. You will be beckoned to deepen your relationship with your work-life balance and get a better grasp on your health. It is better if you set boundaries and define how much of your time you can devote to a task. The colour green, numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N will have your back throughout the day.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra must go in for beige outfit for luck

You have been viewing your definition of love in a new light these days. This Saturday you will be deciding who and what kind of people you like to keep in your circle of friends and who need to be let go of. This timing will allow you to confront and own up to your truth in romantic relationships and form firm commitments for the future. Wear a beige outfit and rely on numbers 2,7 and letters R, T for support.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpio will handle issues head-on

You may be facing some difficult issues to deal with for the past few days. This Saturday you will be able to make some positive strides that will work in your favour. You will move forward with healing on the home and family front and addressing issues head-on. Mars being the ruler of your zodiac sign, the colour Red, numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will be your support.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Ideal day for Sagittarius to get serious about future

You may be keeping yourself away from public attention and working on your personal growth these past few days. Your reconstruction is mostly surrounding how you share your voice and perspective with the world. Saturday will be an ideal day to get serious about your future and figure out your next step. Your lucky colour, letter, and number for Friday are Yellow, B, D, and P, and 9, 12, respectively.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn will receive a boost of confidence

You like to take things slow and steady whenever you are working on something ambitious. You will receive a welcome boost of confidence and make it easy to push ahead towards your long-term goals. It is also an ideal day to make career decisions, investing in yourself, and boosting up your confidence. The colour Cyan, numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you good fortune today.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Colour cyan will be lucky for Aquarius today

Saturday will bring along with itself a boost of energy and initiative guiding you to take that step towards the ambitious project you have been working on. If you have been preparing for an educational endeavour or planning on creating future travel plans today is the day. Step out of your comfort zone this day. To make your day even better, colour Cyan, numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will draw you luck.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Numbers 9 and 12 will be guiding light for Pisces today

Being a creative person, you will be prompted to communicate through the written or spoken word on this day. It will be helpful for you if you find someone to engage with or seek out a journal to spill your thoughts into. If you have been part of any dramatic incident lately, this day will bring a much-needed closure. The colour Yellow, numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guiding light on Saturday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here