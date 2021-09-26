Horoscope Today, September 26, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Sunday, September 26 will be wonderful for Taurus to plan financial investments. For Gemini, this day is all about spirituality. Things are changing for good for Virgo. Know about other Zodiac signs below.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Time for Aries to take break and ease the stress

Aries, today is all about taking a break and easing the stress. You may find yourself in a precarious position and swimming against the current. The career you have chosen may not be aligned with what you truly desire. While nothing seems to work out today, take a pause and analyse the situation. Numbers 1, 8 letters A, L, E and colour crimson will bring you joy as Mars rules your sign.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Perfect time for Taurus to invest

Sunday seems to be a favourable day in all probability. You can begin financial planning as this is the perfect time for investments. You will leave no stone unturned to make your relation prosper. Today, you may end up spending a small getaway that you have been yearning for a long time. Since your zodiac sign is ruled by the planet Venus, numbers 2 and 7, colour white and letters B, V, U will bring you good luck.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Day for Gemini to resume quest for spirituality

Today is the day to resume your quest for spirituality that you had aborted some time back. You are just trying to get close to your inner self. You may feel extra passionate today and might take things to extremes more than usual. However, no need to worry as the aggression within you will help keep you in control of every situation. The colour blue will keep you calm while letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you. Your zodiac sign will be ruled by Mercury.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer need to avoid being forceful or severe on others

A little over-zealous and over-analytical behaviour might trouble you. Avoid being forceful or severe on others. This will help you save your relationships and keep your reputation intact. Stars suggest avoiding conflicts and differences with your colleagues and bosses. As the day is Sunday and the ruling planet is Moon, go for milky colour to keep yourself calm. Swear on letters H, D, and number 4 as your lucky letters and numbers, respectively.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Golden yellow is the colour of the day for Leo

You have a passionate heart when it comes to maintaining a balance in your relationship. Though it’s an inner light that guides you towards joyful coexistence, it may also demand some sacrifices at times. You believe that losing a battle is sometimes the only way to win the war. The colour golden yellow will favour you along with letters M, T and number 5 this weekend.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Things will change for good for Virgo

Virgo, things are happening and changing for good today. However, it’s better to stay alert and keep a check on what’s going on around you. Positive energy will keep you charged and push the boundaries of everything going on around you. Contribute to make the world a happier, and peaceful place. The colour green and numbers 3,8 will bring you fortune along with the letters P, T, and N.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Numbers 2, 7 will be lucky for Libra today

You have been dreaming for a long time and now it’s time to realise them and work on them. Today is the lucky day to take first steps towards a successful future. But remember all good things should have a humble beginning. Wear a beige outfit and rely on numbers 2,7 and letters R, T for fortune as Venus is the ruling planet.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Colour red likely to prove lucky for Scorpio

You may be facing some issues for some time but now you should work towards building a better future. However, you should not expect radical or dynamic changes. There’s a powerful, transformative force that will encourage your forceful personality to shine through. Mars being the ruler of your zodiac sign will support you while the colour Red, numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will add up to your charm.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius, be cautious, patient to overcome problem

The discontent of your near and dear ones might affect you. But if you go about pleasing one and all, you may end up troubling yourself. Be cautious and patient to overcome the problem. This will also help you in addressing dissent in your cadres. Your lucky letter, colour, and number for Sunday are B, D, P, Yellow and 9, 12, respectively.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn should stay calm today

There are good days and bad days but it seems like today will oscillate between the two extremes for you. While negative feelings will make you feel miserable on one hand, your efforts at work will yield good results in the future on the other. Understand the need of the hour and stay calm. Deal patiently with chaotic situations. The colour Cyan, numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will be proved lucky for you.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

A productive day for Aquarius

Sunday will bring new associations for you. You may be left teaching, explaining, negotiating, coordinating and arranging meetings while family gathering later in the day will cheer you up. The day will be productive as well as draining, say stars. Wear the colour Cyan to make your day more favourable while numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will draw you luck.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Colour Yellow will guide Pisces today

Pisces, you never hesitate to compromise when it comes to relationships. You know the importance of losing an argument to win over a heart and do so with panache. In the workplace, you need to take the lead on projects that might be floundering. The colour Yellow, numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will guide you on Sunday.

