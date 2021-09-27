Horoscope Today, September 27, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aquarius, Leo, Gemini, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

As Mercury will remain retrograde until October 18, it will have different impacts on the sun signs. While some roadblocks might occur in personal relations of Aries and Gemini, people with Cancer sunsign will struggle in communicating. While Leo are suggested to review their projects, Pisces are advised to be critical in financial matters. Scorpio, look back before you push forward.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries, better not rush things

You are advised to not take it for granted that others will understand you, even with people who usually do. Mercury will remain retrograde until October 18, and in the upcoming weeks, there can be some roadblocks. Though your plans and relationship goals are high, it is suggested that you better not rush things. There can be some confusion surrounding partnership matters. For today, the numbers 1, 8 letters A, L, E and colour crimson will be lucky for you.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus might face obstacles in work

You might face obstacles in work and health sector, and you can also see some backtracking or waiting in these areas. Old problems at work can resurface in the weeks ahead and projects that you thought were complete may need some reworking. You are advised to double-check your work and take more care with what you say and sign. Since your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, numbers 2 and 7, colour white and letters B, V, U will garner support for you.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

For Gemini, time is not ideal for romance

The time is not ideal for romance and creativity. People and problems from the past are likely to resurface. There are also chances that you are emotionally preoccupation in the weeks ahead. Check and recheck your figures today and be sure that what you’re expressing is understood by others. It is a great time for revisiting past creative projects or ideas that you didn’t have time to pursue or complete. The colour blue, letters K, C and G, and number 3, 6 will have your back today.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer will find new ways to approach old problems

If you want to get your message across, make sure you are clear with it. You will also find new ways to approach old problems. You will be stimulated to make contact and communicate with family members, as well as to organize your domestic life. It’s a good period for revisiting old projects or ideas, related to family and domestic matters. Use milky colour, letters H, D, and number 4 for luck.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Try your best to not focus on flaws and problems, Leo

The weeks ahead are strong for reviewing projects and plans for you. Try your best to not focus on flaws and problems. There can be some misunderstandings and redirects, but it’s great for collecting information, research, and work that involves refining and editing. Colour golden yellow, letters M, T and number 5 will bring luck to you.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

For Virgo, time is not ideal for making large purchases

You may need to review or return to old problems or play a waiting game, particularly with financial matters. The time is not ideal for making entirely new large purchases, and it’s best to watch for fuzzy or wishful thinking, especially with practical matters. The colour green, numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N will be lucky for you.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra, wear a beige outfit and rely on numbers 2, 7

There can be delays, misunderstandings, or a lack of clear messages with you. Decision-making will turn inward and it’s the time of a little more introspection, and you will benefit greatly from this. Tremendous insights and possibly the beginnings of critical new ideas can emerge during this cycle. This period is best used for reorganizing and reflecting, you will work towards clarifying your thoughts and ideas. Wear a beige outfit and rely on numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for luck.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Decision-making can be difficult for Scorpio

You are advised to look back before you push forward. Decision-making can be difficult for you, as you will play with different possibilities. It is a good cycle for redoing and refining work that is already underway, journaling, and backtracking over the past to find overlooked answers. Mars being the ruler of your zodiac sign, the colour red, numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will have your back.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

For Sagittarius, people from past may re-emerge in life

There can be some fuzzy thinking or misunderstandings today. You might encounter backtracking through your friends and dream sector. People from your past may re-emerge in your life. It also is a time for the hatching new ideas. But watch out for missing information or fuzzy thinking. Today, you will get luck from yellow colour, letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn must be clear in communications

The time is beneficial for going over in-progress projects and discovering new ways of looking at old problems. There might be some confusion, particularly on a professional level or with business matters. You are advised to be clear in your communications. It’s a good time to refine projects that are already underway and very helpful for turning your attention to issues you usually overlook. The colour cyan, numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will draw fortune for you today.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius can prefer to return to studies or past interests

Aquarius, there can be a need to be careful with expressing yourself through both the written and spoken word today. Time is good for reviewing your belief system and personal philosophy, working on publishing projects already underway. You can also prefer to return to studies or past interests. You will benefit from taking a look at things from a new or different perspective. To make your day better, colour cyan, numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will attract luck.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Don’t neglect or overlook critical financial details, Pisces

Don’t neglect or overlook critical financial details. Lending and spending can be temporarily problematic or it might create a hassle for you. Double-check financial matters, especially debts, loans, and shared assets. The chances to miss vital instructions or details is strong today. Today, colour yellow, numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guiding light.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here