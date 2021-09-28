Horoscope Today, September 28, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Aquarius, Leo, Gemini, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Aries, let the world go by and hold off major activities for a while. The more you know, Taurus, the better you’ll be prepared for life’s woes. Meet someone for coffee, Gemini for a start. Build out your ideas, Cancer as a physical setup will be more beneficial. Face the situation you have been trying to ignore, Leo. Acceptance can be hard, Virgo but it will come around. Aim to put at least one idea in motion, Libra.

Live in the moment Scorpio and don’t let future happenings dictate your judgement. You have many choices, Sagittarius but learn which of them is more important. Capricorn, your critical perspective will be of help to save time and money. A lot can change, Aquarius for you so choose well and with kindness. Keep going Pisces, it may seem slow but success is coming.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Orange colours will work in favour of Aries

You’ve been enmeshed in your intimate relationships. Whether alone or committed, reviewing the current reality of this important arena is likely to be critical. You will get assistance from the cosmos around what needs changing, particularly with the outgrown elements of your past. Being ruled by Mars, red and orange colours as well as alphabets A, L, E and numbers 1 and 8 should be lucky for your sign.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Be open and honest, Taurus

You have been trying to cultivate an easier and functional work/life balance and flow. The current divide between your physical well being and your mental health will be highlighted by the universe. Be open and honest and also give meditation a try as the cosmos wants you to release repetitive mental patterns. Alphabets B, V and U, colour white and numbers 2 and 7 should bring luck to your sign which is ruled by the Venus planet.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Gemini must embrace self-expression

Get back to things that bring you joy. Activate your creative drive, seek fun and embrace self-expression. The fresh energy in the universe shows the division between your self-confidence and raw talent. Assess what block needs to be cleared. Your lucky alphabets and numbers are K, C, G and 3 and 6, respectively. The colour yellow brings you luck as your sign is ruled by Mercury.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Nothing is more important than home to Cancer

Nothing is more important than home to you. You have been taking an introverted recharge and spending most time holed up in your humble abode. The new energy in your sign will highlight the divide between who you have been and who you are in the process of becoming. Moon rules your sign so for you luck will favour you with colour white and alphabets and numbers D and H and 4, respectively.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Alphabets M and T will be lucky for Leo

The current period tends to find you traveling or immersing yourself in projects that mentally stimulate you. The cosmic alignment illuminates the emotional blockages from the past that you need to clear. which illuminates any ancient emotional baggage that needs clearing out. Cultivate a healing-focused day to examine your self-defeating patterns. Turn to alphabets M and T, number 5 and golden colour for Sun rules your sign.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Good time for Virgo to re-evaluate their job approach

You’ve been devoted to committing to a new workflow and sorting out your finances. It is a good time to re-evaluate your job approach and boost your self-confidence in your own skills. The new energy highlights the dividing factor between your highest aspirations and raw skills. Number 3, and 8 and alphabets P, T, and N and green colour will assist you. Mercury is the ruling planet of your sign.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Libra must try to improve their own wellbeing

You tend to devote more energy to the needs of others. You are being reminded of your own individual importance. It’s imperative for you to invest into improving your own wellbeing. What needs changing between your personal needs and the demands of your ambitions will be under the spotlight. Light colours, alphabets R and T and numbers 2 and 7 will accentuate your personality because Venus is the ruling planet of your sign.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Numbers 1 and 8 may be lucky for Scorpio

It’s a tricky time for you to navigate as you are knee-deep in the process of renewal. Recharging requires a vulnerable approach and ample solitude. Any overarching misconceptions around that potential of you to release will be highlighted. Let luck be by your side with bright colours, alphabets N and Y and numbers 1 and 8. Mars rules your sign.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Time for Sagittarius to think about long-term goals

Most focus around this time is on your social life. You’ve been steadily breaking ties with outgrown friendships and examining your close ones. This time period encourages you to re-evaluate your approach to your long-term goals. Jupiter rules your sign and lucky numbers are 9 and 12. Alphabets B, D and P and the colour yellow will ease your mind.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Deep colours will favour Capricorn today

Your relationship with your career is your priority right now. You’ve been correcting situations to your liking. The divide between your partnership needs and career demands will be illustrated. Carefully assess what needs changing in your approach to effectively balance these dueling desires. Luck will be on your side with alphabets K and J, numbers 10 and 11 and deep colours. Saturn is your ruling planet.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Alphabets G and S will support Aquarius

The universe has been withdrawing you out of your comfort zone. Reconnect with your larger view of life as you will receive help to embrace a big-picture vision and cultivate fresh perspectives. Alphabets G and S will support you, deep colours and numbers 10 and 11 will be lucky for you because Saturn is your ruling planet.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Yellow is the colour of the day for Pisces

You will see your approach to close relationships undergoing a transformative stage. Examine what needs deeper healing and also communicate to sweep things out from under the rug. What needs shifting around your approach to your creative confidence and intimacy will be highlighted. Alphabets D, C, J and T, colour yellow and numbers 9 and12 will be lucky for you. Jupiter rules your sign.

