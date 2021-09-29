Horoscope Today, September 29, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction For Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

Love is in the air for Aries and Taurus while Pisces will get all the success and fortune on September 29. Scorpio to suffer issues from pasts like old emotional traumas and money problems and Sagittarius will spend quality time with their family members.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries, romance will blossom for you

Aries, romance will blossom for you on Wednesday. A walk around can get the single ones in touch with someone special. Those in a romantic relationship can plan a trip out of town, perhaps a weekend getaway with their loved ones. It seems to be the perfect day to write something. Mars will rule your zodiac sign hence, numbers 1, 8, letters A, L, E and colour crimson will bring you joy.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus must make new friends

Taurus, love is in the air for you too. If you’re attracted to someone then the romance with that person could be in your immediate future. Don’t be surprised if that person suddenly expresses an interest in you. Make new friends and enjoy the time. Numbers 2 and 7, colour white and letters B, V, U will bring you good luck as your ruling planet is Venus.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

An energetic day for Gemini

Wednesday seems to be an energetic and driven day for you. You must work on the thing that you want to. Just roll up your sleeves and get going on it. You’ll undoubtedly get more accomplishments than usual and the outcome will make you feel proud. The colour blue will make you feel positive while letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will bring you a fortune. Mercury will rule your sun sign.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer, your efforts might not bring the expected outcome

Cancer, your efforts might not bring the expected outcome because of a lack of support from family members. Your stars suggest that you may face discord or difference of opinion in the family. However, keep a smile on your face and deal with the circumstances. The ruling planet is Moon, hence, go for milky colour to keep yourself calm and swear on letters H, D, and number 4 as your lucky letters and numbers, respectively.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Leo will be involved in a group activity

You will be involved in a group activity with your close friends today. A loving partner may also be involved with you. However, you might get intense at times but don’t be too strong with those around you. Sometimes it’s good to be a good listener. The colour golden yellow will add up the charm to your day while letters M, T and number 5 will be lucky for you.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo can feel frustrated at times

Career matters may get you into the public eye just when you’d prefer to work alone. You can feel frustrated at times but significant financial benefits could depend on it. It would be beneficial for you to come out of your shell and meet people. You might end up making some great contacts and even some new friends. The colour green and numbers 3,8 will bring you positivity along with the letters P, T, and N.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra should wear a beige outfit

Romance with someone who shares your spiritual inclinations is on cards today. This could be a very intense, loving, and supportive relationship for you. Stars say you shouldn’t get shy and let your insecurities get the better of you. There’s no guarantee for anything but don’t hold off because of that. Wear a beige outfit and rely on numbers 2,7 and letters R, T for good luck as Venus is the ruling planet.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Wednesday seems to be a very busy day for Scorpio

Wednesday seems to be a very busy day ahead. Too many issues could churn up from the past and you might not be able to concentrate. Old emotional traumas, money problems from years ago might haunt you. But don’t worry it’s a healing process and you will get over all these. Mars being the ruler of your zodiac sign will support you to get over all the haunting thoughts while the colour Red, numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will be proved lucky for you.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius must follow their heart before taking any decision

Today, it’s a family day. You will feel satisfied with the kids around you. Show your love and affection to them. Spend some quality time with your beloved. On the work front, follow your heart before taking any decision. Your lucky letter, colour, and number for Wednesday are B, D, P, yellow and 9, 12, respectively.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Don’t push yourself too hard, Capricorn

The work that you have been putting off may be weighing on your mind. You could work extra today to get it out of the way. But don’t push yourself too hard and save some energy for tomorrow as well. It’s okay if some of the tasks don’t get done today. The colour Cyan, numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you a fortune.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius, it’s better to trust your intuition

Aquarius, it’s better to trust your intuition in whatever you produce. You may feel driven to finish your work. You are talented, hard-working and confident. Now, it is time to reap the benefit of your hard work. Your curiosity and desire to achieve your goals will help you with it will bring you favourable outcomes. Wear the colour cyan to make feel positive and energetic. The numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will draw you good luck.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Success and rewards at workplace are on cards for Pisces

Pisces, today the planets seemed to be aligned perfectly for you. Success and rewards at workplace are on cards. Those looking to pursue further studies in foreign countries will come closer to fulfilling their dreams. The day appears to be fruitful and generous for those who fall under this sign. The colour yellow, numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will guide you on Sunday.

