Horoscope Today, September 30, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction For Aries, Taurus, Libra, Sagittarius And Other Zodiac Signs

Thursday, September 30 will be wonderful for Leo, Taurus, and Capricorn who are looking for inspiration and guidance on an ambitious project. For Libra, this day is all about romance and making the commitment to their romantic partners. Pisces need to confront some underlying tensions in friendships. Virgo will have to face the tasks they have been putting off and complete them.

ARIES (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Numbers 1 and 8 will be lucky for Aries

New information regarding your current relationships will come to surface during the ongoing Mercury Retrograde season. This can affect the environment at your home or regarding your immediate family members. However, the stressful situation will not last long and matters will be resolved. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Mars, so wear a bright colour like hot pink this Thursday. Numbers 1, 8 and letters A, L, E will be very lucky for you.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus may be inspired to stretch their limitations on work front

You may be inspired to stretch your limitations on the work front today. It is a good day to take up new challenges and tasks that challenge your creativity. You will be in a good mood today, however, beware of taking extra workload which may affect your work-life balance today. Do not say yes to whatever opportunity comes your way and contemplate before agreeing. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, wear colours like sage green for luck. You will be favoured by numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U this Thursday.

GEMINI (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Gemini must work towards an honest conversation

The mercury retrograde season will highlight any hidden tensions that have emerged from no acknowledgment on the intimacy and relationship front. You must work towards an honest and direct conversation which does not come off as aggressive or too demanding. Your ruling planet Mercury is in retrograde, hence wear colours like green, yellow, or orange for luck. Letters K, C and G, and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you today.

CANCER (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

A bittersweet day for those with Cancer sun sign

It is going to be a bittersweet day for you in terms of romantic relationships today. On one hand you will experience a growth in your partnership, but on the other hand you will also realise some expectations not being met by your partner. Any tensions between intimate partners will come to the fore which may turn the environment a bit tense. Go for silver colour this Thursday for luck while letters H, D, and number 4 will bring you all the guidance you need.

LEO (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Leo will be inspired to take up challenges

Ruler of your zodiac sign, Sun will inspire you today to take up challenges head on and bring solutions to the table. You may utilise this energy to go back to plans and collaborative commitments made with friends or colleagues. On the romantic front there may be a sensitive, romantic haze around intimate relationships around you. Your lucky colour for the day is golden yellow while alphabets M, T and number 5 will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo, be honest about your feelings today

You will be faced with some new information regarding topics that you have been ignoring for quite some time now. It is better to face the challenge head on rather than putting it off for another day. Be honest about your feelings even if it means hurting some people in the process. Your lucky colour this Thursday is forest green, while numbers 3,8, and letters P,T, and N will have your back throughout the day.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

A romantic day for Libra

For some of you, this day is all about romantic fulfillment and spending a memorable date with your partner. However, beware of the good mood that you are in for it can make you bite off more than you can chew in terms of promises and commitments. For others prioritising financial stability over personal joy and hobbies may be the highlight of the day. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Venus, hence wear a midnight blue outfit and rely on numbers 2,7 and letters R,T for support.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Colour vermillion will be luck for Scorpio

You are guided by your curiosity to go deep inside any subject or issue that comes your way. This habit of yours may come in handy when heated issues affect your relationships. It is better for you to address and understand the frustrations faced by those around you. Your sign is ruled by planet Mars hence wearing the colour vermillion will be lucky for you. Numbers 1, 8, and the letters N and Y will be your support this Thursday.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius must relay true feelings in relationship

This may not be a pleasant day for those who are in a romantic relationship. A heated argument or a candid reality check will get you to see your relationship from a new point of view. Any illusions or misunderstanding about the relationship that you may have had will be done with. It is advised that you speak with honesty and relay your true feelings. Your lucky colour is white, and for Thursday letters B, D, and P, and numbers 9, 12, will bring you some luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Cyan will be colour of the day for Capricorn

It is a good day for those of you who have been seeking some sort of clarity. You will receive information about your next direction in whatever path that you wish to pursue. This will also assist you in making committed plans to move forward, especially in the career department. In terms of romantic life, there will be an enchanting haze to embrace around partnerships for you this Thursday. Your lucky colour for the day is Cyan, while numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will bring you good fortune today.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

A day for Aquarius to do harsh reality check

Today is all about some harsh reality check when it comes to your personal development and mental health. Talking to a therapist or a close friend may bring you some respite. You can also take the route of journaling your thoughts if talking is difficult. On the romantic front, do not make any hasty decisions regarding any connection today. To make your day even better, choose colour Cyan, and numbers 10, 11, and letters G and S will bring you luck.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces should work towards clearing tensions

Things that may have slipped your mind will come to the fore today and will compel you to work towards them with a new approach. Unspoken issues regarding relationships, friendships will also crop up today and may make the environment quite tense. You should work towards clearing the tensions without taking any drastic measures or ending the relationship. Your zodiac sign is ruled by planet Neptune and the colour yellow will suit you. Go for numbers 9, 12, and letters D, C, J, and T will be your guiding light on Thursday.

