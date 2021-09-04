Horoscope Today, September 4, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Aries need to make the difficult choice between the truth and lie while Taurus and Libra are advised to trust their instincts to avoid being taken advantage of. Gemini should get out of their shells end enjoy themselves as their intense nature can take a toll on their well-being. Cancer should wear milky white while Virgo should opt for green colour for good luck. Read onto know about the astrological predictions as per the Zodiac sign

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Aries will have to choose between right and wrong

You might have to make a difficult choice between telling the truth and a lie as you don’t want to hurt someone’s feelings. However, the truth hurt less than a lie. Think about what you’d expect the other person to do in your place. Stars suggest sticking to your ethics, even if it’s tough. Red colour and numbers 8 and 1 will turn things around as Mars rules your sign while alphabets A, L and E will make things work in your favour.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Taurus must trust your instincts today

Being kind is wonderful, but being taken advantage of can be a danger. Trust your instincts to avoid being taken advantage of as the heart never lies. If you do not feel okay with something, don’t do it. Do not let any resentment dampening your giving nature permanently. Alphabets B, V and U and the colour white will favour you as Venus rules your sign. Numbers 2 and 7 will guide you.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Overthinking may take a toll on Gemini well-being

You have an intense nature as you probably feel things deeply and are often lost in thoughts. However, overthinking can take a toll on your well-being. It’s time to get out of your shell and enjoy yourself. Either you can go for a walk or meet someone for lunch or do a little shopping. Do something different and active to break the monotony of your routine. As Mercury rules your zodiac sign, numbers 3 and 6 will guide you while alphabets K, C, G and the colour yellow will assist you.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Cancer will need interesting fresh things to feel good

Cancer, today you’ll need to give yourself a constant supply of intriguing as you get bored quickly. You’ll need interesting fresh things to feel your best. Explore an interesting subject or learn a new hobby will stimulate your mind and your body will become more energetic. Moon will rule your sign so alphabets D, and H, number 4 and the colour milky white will bring you luck.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Leo will get along with everyone

Leo, you have something valuable to offer and this is your strength. You’re friendly by nature and can get along with almost everyone. Stars suggest considering just being you and not try to feel a part of things. Look at your good qualities to prove your worth to yourself. Sun rules your sign so alphabets M, and T and number 5 will assist you while the golden colour brings you luck.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Virgo problem-solving skills will be put to test today

Your problem-solving skills will be put to the test today, Virgo. Your skill to investigate situations and figuring out what happened will help you to deal with the problem directly and wrestle out the truth. If you’re baffled, use the process of elimination and stick with it and you’ll deal with the situation in no time. Mercury rules your sign so turn to the colour green and alphabets P, T and N for luck. The numbers 3 and 8 will bring you good luck.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Light colours likely to work in favour of Libra

Libra, trust your instincts if you are not sure about someone or something and try not to get fooled by others. Being caring is good but make sure that the person really needs your help before feeling sorry for someone or bending over backwards to help. Ensure that the person you help really deserves it or not. This will save you from problems. Light colours and alphabets R and T will suits you best as Venus is the ruling planet. SWear on numbers 2 and 7 as your lucky number

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Scorpio need not get carried away very easily today

Do not get carried away very easily today, Scorpio. You might get caught up in some excitement but double-check everything and moderate your activities. Remember your limitations and use caution and keep yourself safe before jumping over anything. It’s not necessary to do whatever catches your eye. As Mars rules, your sign so bright colour accentuate your personality. Alphabets N and Y and numbers 1 and 8 will bring good fortune.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

An energetic day for Sagittarius

It seems like an energetic day for you as it will bring a boost. Plan wisely to do things so you have an avenue to spend it all. Get busy with physical chores and be productive instead of driving everyone crazy. Let luck be on your side with numbers 9 and 12 and alphabets B, D, P, D. . Colour yellow would bring you luck as your sign is ruled by Jupiter.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

A day for Capricorn to venture into something new

Capricorn today is the day to venture into something completely new and different. You have a solid practical side and hence use it wisely. If you’ve been putting your nose to the grindstone a lot lately, take some time off for fun. You can visit a friend or explore a new place. Alphabets K, J, numbers 10, 11 and Deep colours will ease your mind as Saturn rules your planet.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Aquarius can delve into cooking, astrophysics, or genealogy

Aquarius, today you can learn about things that interest you most, however, at work and home, there’s a schedule to tend to. You can delve into cooking, astrophysics, or genealogy, and anything else that your heart desires in your free time. Intellectual growth is something that you will enjoy today. Just like Capricorn, deep colours will favour you too as your sign is ruled by Saturn. Swear on alphabets G and S as your lucky alphabets while numbers 10 and 11 will guide you.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Pisces must be careful while meeting new people

Stars suggest being careful while meeting new people today, Pisces. Some can appear interesting, however, they can be dangerous. Perhaps they do things that you’d never dream of. You might find this intriguing, but it can lead to trouble and hurt you. Stick to your usual standards and ethics to avoid trouble. Let alphabets D, C, J, and T and the colour Yellow favour you as Jupiter rules your sign. Numbers 9 and 12 will support you.

