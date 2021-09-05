Horoscope Today, September 5, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

It is not a great idea to act on instinct. For any inexplicable issues, our reptilian brains may guide our choices. Pluto’s influence can cause us to attribute unreal qualities to people. The rose-tinted Venus throws in a curveball and we are all susceptible to that. Explore a spark if you sense one but if the intrigue takes you through a taboo trail, turnaround. The cards are urging Leo to celebrate your soul family. Aries is being asked to spare time and celebrate the sacred bond of siblings. Libra will see unhealthy patterns that deter your growth so try to cut the cords wherever necessary.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Red is the colour of the day for Aries

The universe is seeking transformation around your career. It is advisable to submit rather than combat to maintain the old ways of being. Look at the areas that need shifting particularly in your close personal bonds and your work/life balance. Numbers 8 and 1 will help you out. Mars rules your sign so alphabets A, L and E and red colour will turn things in your favour.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Time for Taurus to explore long-held philosophies

You are feeling like a bottled-up storm cloud so look for a safe approach to pop the cap off. The brooding combination of the cosmos urges you to explore the long-held philosophies and misconceptions. Be mindful of your approach to love and see the need for release and renewal. As Venus rules your sign, the colour white will add to your charm. Alphabets B, V and U and numbers 2 and 7 will guide you.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Numbers 3 and 6 will guide Gemini today

Revolutionise your approach to close relationships. The ongoing planetary pairing will pinpoint old wounds that need healing and may be accessed through creative release or vulnerable conversations. Move towards the darkness and release your past as you go. Mercury rules your planet so colour yellow will assist you. Alphabets K, C, G and numbers 3 and 6 will guide you.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Cancer, it’s time to explore and change for good

You may be noticing glaring imperfections in your present partnership story, Cancer. Aim to step into the dark with your partner and explore what needs mutual change. Avoid pinning your beloved to the cross. The stars help to clean up any mess. Moon rules your sign so the colour milky white will bring you luck. Number 4 and the alphabets 4, are D, and H favours you.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Leo must accept the changes

You’re likely to find yourself encountering long-held resentments around your present work landscape. The emotionally intense combination is likely to highlight what needs shifting around your self-confidence and communication style. Accept the changes rather than get defensive. Sun rules your sign so the golden colour brings you luck. Number 5 and alphabets M, and T will assist you.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Aim to be honest, Virgo

Bottled-up feelings will be keenly looking for a vent as the planets are relationship-focused. The potent pairing illustrates the changes around your creative approach and intimate life. Aim to be honest and clear everything from under to feel best. Mercury rules your sign so turn to numbers 3 and 8 to help you in your ventures. The colour green and alphabets P, T and N for luck.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Light colours may work in favour of Libra today

The universe is demanding major changes from you. You have to delve deep into your family history to figure out what needs release and renewal. You will feel prompted to identify the elements that need to be ripped out at the root. Venus rules your sign so alphabets R and T will guide you. Light colours and numbers 2 and 7 will suit you best.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Scorpio can’t escape transformations

You can’t escape the transformations being steered your way. You are someone who is used to rising from the ashes like a phoenix to maintain the old ways of being. The potent pairing kicks up dust and illuminates what self-sabotaging relationship patterns need renewal and release. Mars rules your sign so numbers 1 and 8 will assist you. Bright colours and alphabets N and Y accentuate your personality.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Be clear about your goals, Sagittarius

The universe demands you to become clear about your goals so embrace the transformations you need. The emotionally potent pairing pinpoints what needs changing around your sense of self-worth to move forward with renewed budding ambitions. Let luck be on your side with alphabets B, D, P, D. Colour yellow and numbers 9 and 12 should bring you luck as your sign is ruled by Jupiter.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Numbers 10, 11 will ease Capricorn mind

Important questions around what you value in your career arise and you may have to grapple with the needs of release and renewing in that arena. The cosmic landscape highlights important alterations to be welcomed around your sense of identity and independence. Alphabets K, J are lucky for you as Saturn rules your planet. Deep colours and numbers 10, 11 will ease your mind.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Deep colours likely to favour Aquarius

Important subconscious insights are breaking through the surface. Aim to settle with what comes through dreams and deep conversations rather than ignoring or shutting them out. The current pairing of the planets in your sign challenges you to transform old partnership philosophies and hold in a new approach towards love. Deep colours will guide you as Saturn rules your planet. Numbers 10 and 11 and alphabets G and S will be lucky for you.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Uncomfortable but critical connection likely for Pisces

Lean into the partnership stories that have to be swept out from under the rug. The planetary combination offers an uncomfortable but critical connection. There is ample space to change your current relationship approach as long as you go into the darkness. Let alphabets D, C, J, and T and yellow colour will support you. Numbers 9 and 12 bring you luck as Jupiter rules your sign.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here