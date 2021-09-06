Horoscope Today, September 6, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

All sun signs must put in their focus on their health and well-being on Monday, September 6. It is a good day for Libra, Sagittarius and Pisces. Taurus plans for future may get impacted because of monetary issue. Virgo may be surrounded with people who genuinely mean well for them. Others must ensure that they are not getting in unnecessary arguments at work and with family.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries must spend some time with family

The day may not turn out the way you want to but the situation will improve in sometime. Make sure you are spending some quality time with your family and are not invested in your enemies. Your lucky numbers and lucky letters for the day are 1,8, L, A and E.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

A distracted day for Taurus

Monday may end up being a distracted day. Your plans for the future may get impacted because of monetary issue. Avoid making big decisions today. Your lucky numbers and lucky letters for the day are 2,7, Ba, Va, and U.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Gemini will get guidance from elders

Your thoughts may not be aligned but the good thing is that you are likely to get guidance from the elderly in the family. Avoid pretentiousness and taking false pride. Don’t participate in controversial discussions. Your lucky numbers and lucky letters for the day are 3,7,Ka, Chha, and Gha.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer need to take care of their health

Take care of your health as there are chances for you upsetting your stomach. There is also a possibility that due to lack of money some problems may arise in business. Letters for the day are Ha and, Da; while the number suitable for the day is 4.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

A good day for Leo

It is going to be a good day for you as you are likely to benefit on the work front. Further, the family atmosphere will be nice and welcoming making your day even better. Your favourable number is 5 and lucky alphabets include, Ma, and Ta.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo must stay away from those who send negative vibes

Stay away from those who send you negative vibes and be surrounded with people who genuinely mean well for you. If possible wear green clothes as it is lucky for you. Your lucky numbers and lucky letters for the day are 3,8 ,Pa, Tha, and Na.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra health condition is likely to improve

Your health condition is likely to improve and you will get encouragement from your family. It is likely to be a productive day for you on the work front as you will be able to finish the task at hand. Your lucky numbers are 2,7 and your lucky letters are Ra, Ta.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Financial issue will get solved for Scorpio

Don’t ignore your health and spend quality time with your loved ones. Issues related to money will get solved. All in all it will be a good day for you. Your lucky numbers are 1, 8 and your lucky letters are Na and Ya.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

A good day on professional front for Sagittarius

It is a good day for you professionally. If you are in business then there are high chances of profit and if you are in a job then you have chances of getting a promotion to higher post. Keep your relatives happy as things may go wrong on that front. Your lucky numbers are 9, 12 and your lucky letters are Bha, Dha, and Pha.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn must try to maintain cool

Don’t let the failure on work front rattle you and maintain your cool at all times. It is advisable for you to take care of your health. Your lucky numbers are 10, 11 and your lucky letters are Kha and Ja.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Overall a great day for Aquarius

It is going to be a great day for you in many ways. Developments for better on both personal and professional front are likely. Your lucky numbers are 10, 11 and your lucky letters are Ga, Sa, Sha, and Sh

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces should trust only known people

Remember to only trust known people and avoid arguments on personal and professional fronts. Success will come to you but don’t forget to work hard for it. Your lucky numbers are 9, 12 and your lucky letters are Da, Cha, Jha, and Tha.

