Horoscope Today, September 7, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

We seek to deal with routine matters as the current transit draws out our desire to heal, help, and fix. An excellent time to bring motivation to work, or daily routine. We must watch for misrepresenting ourselves. As we focus on the weaknesses, too much weight may be given to matters that don’t deserve attention. Capricorn should give yourself permission to say what you’re feeling without editing a word. Scorpio, you need to choose your words and actions carefully as you draw necessary boundaries. Gemini can work through the heart cracks and establish a deeper connection with yourself.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Aries must be mindful of increased tempers

You are pushed to focus on tackling your workload, honing your skills, and immersing yourself in your craft. You are getting help to unleash pent-up emotions around the work front. Be mindful of increased tempers and impulsive decision-making. Numbers 1 and 8 will help you out. Mars rules your sign so red colour and alphabets A, L and E will turn things in your favour.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Romantic day for Taurus

You’re in no mood for labor as the stars arouse your need for play and intimacy. An ideal day to focus energy towards re-invigorating your romantic life and unwinding. The cosmos sends an energetic, can-do attitude. So focus on a creative outlet and save the work pressure for another day. Venus rules your sign so the colour white will add to your charm. Numbers 2 and 7 and alphabets B, V and U will guide you.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Gemini must keep a low-social profile

Focus around your roots as family life needs attention. You are being encouraged to have a low-social profile and prioritise rest. The cosmos suggests the need to direct excess energy towards a physical outlet. Mercury rules your planet so the yellow colour will assist you. Alphabets C, K, G and numbers 6 and 3 will guide you.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Milky white colour will bring luck for Cancer

No room for sloth as you have people to see and places to go. You are encouraged to immerse yourself in the neighborhood, tie loose ends in ongoing conversations or commit to projects. The cosmic landscape may fuel fires, so watch what comes out of your mouth. Moon rules your sign so the milky white colour will bring you luck. Number 4 and alphabets H and D favours you.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Number 5 will assist Leo

You’re in the mood to get productive. The stars direct your focus towards incomplete ventures and the skills in your repertoire that await activation. The cosmic landscape helps you exert loads of energy and dive beneath the surface. Sun rules your sign so the golden shade brings you luck. Number 5 and alphabets T and M will assist you.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Virgo must give priority to their health

Your relationship with your body is of paramount importance. You may be prone to be ragged with tense energy and hyperactive thinking. You are reminded to reconnect with your physical self as the cosmos encourages self-prioritization and pampering. Mercury rules your sign so numbers 3 and 8 will help you in your ventures. The colour green and alphabets T, P and N for luck.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Light colours may work in favour of Libra

Slip behind the scenes as you are in desperate need of a recharge and running low on social fuel. You are encouraged to expend energy on projects that need sufficient follow-through and solitude to accomplish. An ideal day to work on releasing through physical exercise or decluttering. Venus rules your sign so alphabets T and R will guide you. Light colours and numbers 7 and 2 will suit you best.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Scorpio should focus around their social network

You are invigorated through your sense of community. Focus around your social network and the list of your long-term aspirations. Unlock any pent-up feelings that require honest expression in peer groups. The cosmos increases action-taking, so be wary not to bottle up and explode. Mars rules your sign so numbers 8 and 1 will assist you. Bright colours and alphabets Y and N will accentuate your personality.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

An ideal day for Sagittarius to launch projects

Carve a path ahead with your ambitions. The stars help you devote energy towards moving forward on a larger scale. An ideal day to launch projects, or chip away at ongoing projects. The cosmos provides enough energy but also increases brooding moods. Let luck be on your side with alphabets D, P, B. Yellow colour and numbers 12 and 9 should bring you good luck as your sign is ruled by Jupiter.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Alphabets J, K will be lucky for Capricorn

Don’t submit to the old routine as you are seeking a fresh horizon. You are in need of a reviving sense of adventure as the cosmos pushes you to push the button on pending decisions due in the wings. The alignment increases general touchiness and heated responses. Alphabets J, K are lucky as Saturn rules your planet. Deep colours and numbers 11 and 10 will ease your mind.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Aquarius need ample time alone

Aim for a low social profile as you focus on unspoken stories around intimate partnerships. You need ample alone time to process and examine. You are being pushed to speak your truth and take direct action in close collaborative bonds. Be mindful as emotional reactions may get heated. Deep colours will be your guide as Saturn rules your planet. Numbers 11 and 10 and alphabets S and G will be lucky for you.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Pisces must focus on ongoing relationship

Focus your attention on the ongoing relationship stories simmering in your universe. The cosmic landscape provides a directness and intensity to help clear the air and move forward with plans. However, raised tempers and voices are likely. Let alphabets C, D, J, and T and colour yellow support you. Numbers 9 and 12 will bring luck as Jupiter rules your sign.

