Horoscope Today: This is What Your Stars Say on September 19

Aries: You may receive a call from a friend who you haven’t talked to for long. Besides, your family may support you materially, probably for a wise cause.

Taurus: You may receive some fascinating news from a friend who is presently not in town. It is also possible that you will work hard at the office to showcase your talent. However, you may not get appreciation or support in proportion to your effort.

Gemini: You may have discussion with a friend over psychic and metaphysical matters. You could offer some fresh ideas at work and may be making a few crucial decisions.

Cancer: People will praise you for your business acumen as your rivals don’t stand even closer to you in terms of expertise or skills. You will feel a flow of positive energy inside you which you will put to good use.

Leo: It is advised that you should carry an aspirin as you may get stress at work. But, towards the end of the day, things will get better and you will receive appreciation.

Virgo: Give your 100 per cent at work so that people notice your efforts. But it is suggested that you should not expect praise in proportion to your work. If you are looking for some information and having difficulty in finding it, don’t hesitate to talk to your friends for help.

Libra: Career changing options may come up and possibly, you may not find them attractive. But, in the long run, they may prove positive. Apart from this, at work, you could encounter pressure to meet deadlines. It is recommended that you give your best with a cool head to turn things in your favour.

Scorpio: You will be more content and at peace today. It is also expected that you will observe an improved efficiency at work. If you have been facing difficulties in money matters, you will receive help today.

Sagittarius: At professional and personal level, you will be on high energy. You are advised to seek suggestions of experienced people to channelize that energy in the right direction.

Capricorn: You will receive some good news from a family member. A new development in the family may also take place. Your efforts will be awarded today. But you are advised to practice caution while executing your plans.

Aquarius: It is suggested that you should do some soul-searching as stars today support you. Travel or go on a long drive to relax and recharge yourself.

Pisces: Keep a control on your emotions and take practical decisions at work or in personal life. You may feel low today so find something that charges you up.