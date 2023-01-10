CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Horrifying Experience': DGCA Seeks Report After Go First Flight Takes Off With 50 Passengers Waiting Inside Bus

January 10, 2023

The incident took place on Monday when Flight G8 116 took off for Delhi from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport around 6.30 am. (Facebook )

The passengers were later accommodated on a flight that left four hours later, around 10 am.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report from a Go First Airways flight after it took off from Bangalore with more than 50 passengers forgotten in a bus on the tarmac.

The incident took place on Monday when Flight G8 116 took off for Delhi from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport around 6.30 am.

Passengers were taken in four buses to the aircraft. While one bus having some 55 was waiting, the Go First plane took off. Notably, this happened after the concerned passengers got their boarding passes and their bags were all checked in.

The passengers were then accommodated on a flight that left four hours later, around 10 am.

Following the incident, several affected passengers took to Twitter to slam the airline service calling it ‘Horrifying’. Taking into account the customer’s grievances, the DGCA said today it is “We have sought a report from the airline and appropriate action shall be taken,".

Even as Twitter was filled with complaints against the massive botch-up, no such official statement was put out by the airline.

Go First Airways, responding to the tweets only said, “We regret the inconvenience caused."

Some of the reactions of the passengers are as follows.

At present airline industry in India has been under fire for a series of mishaps being reported by passengers. Incidentally, this comes a week after the cabin crew of an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 was grounded over their handling of an inebriated business-class passenger urinating on a 70-year-old woman.

The issue grabbed national headlines as a result of lapses by Air India which failed to take immediate action against the accused. The passenger was arrested after more than six weeks after the airline filed a complaint to the police last week.

