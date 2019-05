HOS Result 2019: HBSE Declares Haryana Open School Class 10th, 12th Result at bseh.org.in. Check your Score Here

HOS Result 2019 Declared | The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani has declared the result of Haryana Open School class 10, 12 students. The HOS Result 2019, Haryana Open School Result 2019, HOS 10th Result 2019, HOS 12th Result 2019 is available for download at the exam convener HBSE’s official website www.bseh.org.in . A total of 72,748 candidates had appeared for the supplementary exam out of which 19,439 have cleared the examination. The passing percentage for HOS 10th Result 2019 is 26.73 per cent, whereas for HOS 12th Result 2019 it is 22.53 per cent.Total number of students (boys): 43, 612Total number of students (girls): 29,136Passing Percentage for HOS 10th Result 2019: 26.73%Passing Percentage for HOS 12th Result 2019: 22.53%Passing strength recorded among boys: 11,318Passing strength recorded among girls: 8,121HOS Result 2019: Steps to download HOS 10th Result 2019, HOS 12th ResultCheck your score of Haryana Board Open school result 2019 from the exam conducting authority Haryana Board of School Education official website, with the below listed steps1: Visit the official website www.bseh.org.in2: Spot and click on HOS Result 2019 link3: Select your HOS 10th Result 2019 or HOS 12th Result 20194: Enter the required details5: Your HOS Result 2019 will be displayed6: Take a print outCandidates can also check their HOS Result 2019, Haryana OS Result 2019, HOS 10th Result 2019, HOS 12th Result 2019 at indiaresults.com