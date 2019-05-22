English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HOS Result 2019: HBSE Declares Haryana Open School Class 10th, 12th Result at bseh.org.in. Check your Score Here
A total of 72,748 candidates had appeared for the supplementary exam out of which 19,439 have cleared the examination. The passing percentage for HOS 10th Result 2019 is 26.73 per cent, whereas for HOS 12th Result 2019 it is 22.53 per cent.
News18 Illustration/ Mir Suhail.
HOS Result 2019 Declared | The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani has declared the result of Haryana Open School class 10, 12 students. The HOS Result 2019, Haryana Open School Result 2019, HOS 10th Result 2019, HOS 12th Result 2019 is available for download at the exam convener HBSE’s official website www.bseh.org.in. A total of 72,748 candidates had appeared for the supplementary exam out of which 19,439 have cleared the examination. The passing percentage for HOS 10th Result 2019 is 26.73 per cent, whereas for HOS 12th Result 2019 it is 22.53 per cent.
Haryana Open School Result 2019 Statistics:
Total number of students (boys): 43, 612
Total number of students (girls): 29,136
Passing Percentage for HOS 10th Result 2019: 26.73%
Passing Percentage for HOS 12th Result 2019: 22.53%
Passing strength recorded among boys: 11,318
Passing strength recorded among girls: 8,121
HOS Result 2019: Steps to download HOS 10th Result 2019, HOS 12th Result
Check your score of Haryana Board Open school result 2019 from the exam conducting authority Haryana Board of School Education official website, with the below listed steps
1: Visit the official website www.bseh.org.in
2: Spot and click on HOS Result 2019 link
3: Select your HOS 10th Result 2019 or HOS 12th Result 2019
4: Enter the required details
5: Your HOS Result 2019 will be displayed
6: Take a print out
Candidates can also check their HOS Result 2019, Haryana OS Result 2019, HOS 10th Result 2019, HOS 12th Result 2019 at indiaresults.com
