Hosp Beds Full in Several Places as India's Covid-19 Caseload Surges Past 84 Lakh with 47k New Infections

India's Covid-19 caseload went past 84 lakh, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 77.65 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.32 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. India's total coronavirus cases mounted to 84,11,724 with 47,638 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,24,985 with 670 new fatalities, data updated at 8.00 am showed.

A total 77,65,966 people have recuperated from Covid-19 so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.32 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent. The number of active Covid-19 cases remained below six lakh for the eighth consecutive day.

There are 5,20,773 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, which comprises 6.19 per cent of the total caseload, data stated. India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

As the cases continue to rise, some states are grappling with lack of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients. A report in The Times of India stated that patients in Jaipur are finding it difficult to get admission to private hospitals for treatment.

Even in government-run biggest dedicated Covid-19 RUHS Hospital, all the 75 ventilators were fully occupied on Wednesday, the report stated. In the city, 46 hospitals including seven government-run and 39 private and corporate hospitals are providing Covid treatment.

According to the health department reports, seven private and corporate hospitals in the city were having not a single bed available in ward and not even in ICUs and ventilators, as all their beds available for Covid-19 patients were completely occupied by the patients. The patients trying to get admitted for Covid-19 treatment have no other option except to find other hospital in the city.

Delhi, which has been recording more than 6,700 new Covid-19 cases for three days in a row, is also facing shortage of ICU beds with ventilators. A two-day old report in IANS stated that the availability of Covid ICU beds with ventilators at 39 private and a Central government-run hospital in the national capital has gone nil.

Central government-run Northern Railway Hospital and leading private hospitals such as Max, Indraprastha Apollo and Fortis hospitals showed full occupancy of the ICU beds with ventilators available for the Covid patients. The figure stands around over 40 per cent of the total hospitals where such a facility is currently provided. As of now, 96 hospitals, including government and private-run, cater this facility in Delhi.

Amid the reports, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a third wave of coronavirus may be sweeping through the national capital and the government is preparing for all contingencies.

"For some time now, Delhi has seen an increase in the number of the coronavirus cases. We may refer to it as the third wave," Kejriwal said while inspecting the process of converting stubble to fertiliser at Hiranki village.