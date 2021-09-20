Hospital Caught Selling Blood at Rs 3,500 Per Bottle in Bengal's Murshidabad

A patient’s family last Saturday night alleged that a hospital in West Bengal’s Murshidabad charged them exorbitantly for blood transfusion. Reports say that the hospital charges as much as Rs 3,500 for a bottle of blood and the news led to an uproar in the district. The owner of the hospital returned the money after protests by a local organisation, and also confessed to having taken the money, on camera.

Reports say that a man named Rajikul Sheikh had admitted his wife to the hospital when she was undergoing labour pains. The staff told him that his wife required A+ blood. Since the family did not get blood from the blood bank, they were told that they could have it if they paid the amount of Rs. 3,500. Despite financial constraints, Sheikh paid the amount to save his wife and the unborn child.

Soon enough, a non-governmental organization (NGO) found out that they were selling blood in exchange for money in the nursing home. Members of the voluntary organization soon rushed to the spot and took up the matter with the authorities. As the discussion turned heated, the hospital management was finally forced to backtrack, return the money and issue an apology.

“A similar incident took place in the same nursing home a month ago. The nursing home authorities themselves admitted the mistake and apologized to us. But the offence has been repeated. This is the last time they have been given a chance," said Arya Sengupta, a member of the NGO.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here