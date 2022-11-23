Hospital Employee Arrested for Killing Wife by Administering Lethal Drugs

A 23-year-old male nurse has been arrested in Pune district for allegedly killing the wife by administering her lethal injections and trying to pass it off as a suicide, police said on Wednesday.

Swapnil Sawant, the accused, wanted to eliminate his wife as he was having an affair with a nurse who was his colleague at a private hospital and planning to marry her, said an official of Paud police station.

Sawant had married Priyanka Kshetre, the victim, only five months earlier and the couple lived in a rented house in Kasar Amboli village in Mulshi tehsil.

On November 14, Sawant took Priyanka to a hospital in serious condition and she was declared dead by the doctors.

“A purported suicide note signed by Priyanka was also found, and a case of domestic violence and abetment of suicide was registered against Sawant," said inspector Manoj Yadav.

But during investigation, it came to light that Sawant had stolen some drugs and injections including Vecuronium Bromide, Nitroglycerin injections and Lox 2% from the hospital where he worked, and allegedly killed his wife by administering them to her.

“Further probe is on," inspector Yadav said.

