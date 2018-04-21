English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hospital Record Counters UP Police's Encounter Claim; It's Clerical Error, Say Cops
The man, Akash Yadav, shot in the encounter claimed that he was taken into custody by the police hours before the ‘encounter’ in Barabanki’s Dariyabad area. Yadav was shot in the leg by the police following which he admitted at the CHC.
Congress MP PL Punia visited the man shot at in an 'encounter' by UP police (News18)
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police’s statement on the recent Barabanki encounter has raised questions on the laxity of officers as the time of the encounter in police records differs from the data of the health centre where the suspected criminal was admitted.
According to the press release issued by Barabanki police, the encounter took place at 4:15 am, while the entry register (a copy of which is with News18) shows the suspected criminal’s time of admission at Dariyabad Community Health Centre as 3:40 am.
When News18 inquired about the difference in timings, Barabanki ASP Shashikant Tiwari said that it was a clerical mistake. “The timing mentioned in the media statement is a clerical mistake. The working of the police is unquestionable and encounter was certainly genuine,” he said.
The man, Akash Yadav, shot in the encounter claimed that he was taken into custody by the police hours before the ‘encounter’ in Barabanki’s Dariyabad area. Yadav was shot in the leg by the police following which he admitted at the CHC.
The family members of the accused have claimed that there was no case registered on Yadav in Barabanki, whatsoever, yet he was taken to Barabanki for interrogation.
Yadav’s kin met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in this regard on Friday and pleaded for justice.
Accompanying the family, SP MLC Raju Yadav claimed that the man was shot in the ‘encounter’ due to Madiaon SHO's “enmity” with the accused when the officer was posted as SHO in Dariyabad.
“There was no case on Akash in Barabanki and the case that police has mentioned in the press release is over now. Also, other cases mentioned in the release are not registered in Barabanki, then how come the SHO took him in custody and did an encounter. It was only due to presence of mind of Akash that his life was saved,” the MLC said.
The man had claimed on Thursday that the police officers covered his face and took him to Dariyabad before shooting in the leg. Yadav said that he even asked the officers to explain why he was taken to Barabanki district when he was detained in Lucknow’s Mahanagar area.
“Yadav was taken when he warned the policemen that the CCTV footage will expose them and they will not be able to get away with fake encounter. We demand justice and FIR policemen involved in this fake encounter to be booked under charges of attempt to murder. Also, monetary compensation should be given to the family whose son was shot,” said the SP MLC.
Also Watch
According to the press release issued by Barabanki police, the encounter took place at 4:15 am, while the entry register (a copy of which is with News18) shows the suspected criminal’s time of admission at Dariyabad Community Health Centre as 3:40 am.
When News18 inquired about the difference in timings, Barabanki ASP Shashikant Tiwari said that it was a clerical mistake. “The timing mentioned in the media statement is a clerical mistake. The working of the police is unquestionable and encounter was certainly genuine,” he said.
The man, Akash Yadav, shot in the encounter claimed that he was taken into custody by the police hours before the ‘encounter’ in Barabanki’s Dariyabad area. Yadav was shot in the leg by the police following which he admitted at the CHC.
The family members of the accused have claimed that there was no case registered on Yadav in Barabanki, whatsoever, yet he was taken to Barabanki for interrogation.
Yadav’s kin met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in this regard on Friday and pleaded for justice.
Accompanying the family, SP MLC Raju Yadav claimed that the man was shot in the ‘encounter’ due to Madiaon SHO's “enmity” with the accused when the officer was posted as SHO in Dariyabad.
“There was no case on Akash in Barabanki and the case that police has mentioned in the press release is over now. Also, other cases mentioned in the release are not registered in Barabanki, then how come the SHO took him in custody and did an encounter. It was only due to presence of mind of Akash that his life was saved,” the MLC said.
The man had claimed on Thursday that the police officers covered his face and took him to Dariyabad before shooting in the leg. Yadav said that he even asked the officers to explain why he was taken to Barabanki district when he was detained in Lucknow’s Mahanagar area.
“Yadav was taken when he warned the policemen that the CCTV footage will expose them and they will not be able to get away with fake encounter. We demand justice and FIR policemen involved in this fake encounter to be booked under charges of attempt to murder. Also, monetary compensation should be given to the family whose son was shot,” said the SP MLC.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
-
Thursday 19 April , 2018
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
Thursday 19 April , 2018 Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Barcelona Thrash Sevilla 5-0 to Win King's Cup Again
- Bollywood Star Jacqueline Fernandez Gifts Make-Up Artist Jeep Compass SUV – Watch Video
- Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X Detailed Image Gallery – See Pics
- Natalie Portman Explains Her Absence From Israeli Award; Says Not Boycotting the Country But Benjamin Netanyahu
- CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?