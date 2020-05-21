INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Hospital Staff Dancing to 'Vaathi Coming' from Vijay’s Master is a Stress Buster During Covid-19 Crisis

Hospital Staff Dancing to 'Vaathi Coming' from Vijay’s Master is a Stress Buster During Covid-19 Crisis

In a video that has been doing rounds on the internet, doctors and nurses can be seen dancing to some fun of 'Vaathi Coming' from Vijay's film Master to beat their blues.

Share this:

Doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff across the globe have been putting up a brave battle against the deadly COVID-19. These frontline soldiers work tirelessly in a grim environment away from their loved ones.

In such a serious scenario, the stress and difficulty they are subject to are unimaginable.

However, in a video that has been doing rounds on the internet, doctors and nurses can be seen engaging in some fun to beat their blues. It shows them dressed in uniform swinging to the popular song, ‘Vaathi Coming’ from Vijay starrer Master.

The staff in hospital dancing to the upbeat track is heartwarming and uplifting at the same time.

Despite the film’s release getting postponed due to the pandemic, it is managing to grip the audience’s attention.

The music of ‘Vaathi Coming’ has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and he has sung the song in association with Gana Balachander.

A few days back, Ravichander shared a video of a few UK residents on his Twitter account. The clip shows them grooving on the beats of the hit number while following social distancing.

Bollywood actress, Shilpa Shetty too shared a video of herself enjoying the song.

“This is for you #thalapathyvijay . Love this song! . * * #Tamil #tiktoktamil #dance #love #tamilsong #duetwithshilpa #dancewithme,” she wrote on TikTok.

@theshilpashetty

This is for you ##thalapathyvijay . Love this song! . ##Tamil ##tiktoktamil ##dance ##love ##tamilsong ##duetwithshilpa ##dancewithme

♬ Vaathi Coming (From "Master") - Anirudh Ravichander & Gana Balachandar

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited, Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 9. However it was delayed to the ongoing pandemic.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading