Hospital Staff Dancing to 'Vaathi Coming' from Vijay’s Master is a Stress Buster During Covid-19 Crisis

Doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff across the globe have been putting up a brave battle against the deadly COVID-19. These frontline soldiers work tirelessly in a grim environment away from their loved ones.

In such a serious scenario, the stress and difficulty they are subject to are unimaginable.

However, in a video that has been doing rounds on the internet, doctors and nurses can be seen engaging in some fun to beat their blues. It shows them dressed in uniform swinging to the popular song, ‘Vaathi Coming’ from Vijay starrer Master.

The staff in hospital dancing to the upbeat track is heartwarming and uplifting at the same time.

Despite the film’s release getting postponed due to the pandemic, it is managing to grip the audience’s attention.

The music of ‘Vaathi Coming’ has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and he has sung the song in association with Gana Balachander.

A few days back, Ravichander shared a video of a few UK residents on his Twitter account. The clip shows them grooving on the beats of the hit number while following social distancing.

Bollywood actress, Shilpa Shetty too shared a video of herself enjoying the song.

“This is for you #thalapathyvijay . Love this song! . * * #Tamil #tiktoktamil #dance #love #tamilsong #duetwithshilpa #dancewithme,” she wrote on TikTok.

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited, Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 9. However it was delayed to the ongoing pandemic.

Follow @News18Movies for more