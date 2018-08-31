Hospital Staff Takes Selfie With Actor Nandamuri Harikrishna's Body, Sacked

Four staff at the Kamineni Hospital in Hyderabad were sacked for clicking selfies with the body of actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna, who passed away in a road accident on Wednesday.Harikrishna was on his way to Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh to attend a fan’s wedding when the car he was driving crashed into a road median on Nalgonda Highway. Officials said Harikrishna, an actor-turned-TDP leader and former chief minister NT Rama Rao’s son, was thrown out of the driver’s seat on the road and received serious head injuries.He was apparently driving at a high speed and not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, a senior police official said.Apologising for the behaviour of its staff, the hospital’s spokesperson Ravi told The News Minute, “We have dismissed the four from service effective today. The hospital staff and administration apologises to the public for this insensitivity on the part of the said individuals.”As the pictures went viral, furious fans and social media users slammed the hospital for its insensitivity and also asked people to stop circulating the image.Harikrishna was best known for his performances as a child artist in the Telugu cinema in the sixties. He made his acting debut with Sri Krishnavataram in 1964 and gave box office hits such as Laahiri Laahiri Laahirilo (2002) and Seetayya (2003).Harikrishna, the fourth son of NTR, was the brother-in-law of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. His son NT Rama Rao Junior is a popular actor in Telugu cinema.(With agency inputs)