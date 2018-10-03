English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rape Accused Can't Be Acquitted Because Survivor Fails to Identify Him in the Dock: Supreme Court
The case dealt with a rape committed on a nine-year-old in Gujarat in 2004.
The Supreme Court of India. (News18 Creative)
Loading...
New Delhi: To not let a criminal trial turn into a “theatre of absurd”, the Supreme Court has ruled that merely because a rape survivor turns hostile and fails to identify the accused in the dock, it would not be a sufficient ground to acquit the accused if there is evidence to prove his guilt otherwise.
“A criminal trial is but a quest for truth,” a Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Naveen Sinha and KM Joseph declared in a judgment pronounced on September 28.
"It would indeed be a travesty of justice in the peculiar facts of the present case if the appellant (accused) were to be acquitted merely because the prosecutrix (victim) turned hostile and failed to identify the appellant in the dock, in view of the other overwhelming evidence available," the court said.
The case dealt with a rape committed on a nine-year-old in Gujarat in 2004. The case was registered six months after the incident. The child, turning hostile during the trial, deposed that her injuries were due to a fall. However, medical reports and physical examination of her clothes proved rape.
“Neither the accused nor the victim can be permitted to subvert a criminal trial by stating falsehood and resort to contrivances, so as to make it the theatre of the absurd,” the judgment said.
The apex court held that ideally the victim, now married, should face the law for lying in her testimony. However, the bench refrained itself from doing so considering that the survivor was barely nine years old at the time of the incident.
“She may have since been married and settled to a new life, all of which may possibly be jeopardised,” the court ruled.
“A criminal trial is but a quest for truth,” a Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Naveen Sinha and KM Joseph declared in a judgment pronounced on September 28.
"It would indeed be a travesty of justice in the peculiar facts of the present case if the appellant (accused) were to be acquitted merely because the prosecutrix (victim) turned hostile and failed to identify the appellant in the dock, in view of the other overwhelming evidence available," the court said.
The case dealt with a rape committed on a nine-year-old in Gujarat in 2004. The case was registered six months after the incident. The child, turning hostile during the trial, deposed that her injuries were due to a fall. However, medical reports and physical examination of her clothes proved rape.
“Neither the accused nor the victim can be permitted to subvert a criminal trial by stating falsehood and resort to contrivances, so as to make it the theatre of the absurd,” the judgment said.
The apex court held that ideally the victim, now married, should face the law for lying in her testimony. However, the bench refrained itself from doing so considering that the survivor was barely nine years old at the time of the incident.
“She may have since been married and settled to a new life, all of which may possibly be jeopardised,” the court ruled.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tanushree Dutta hasn’t been Given Protection Against Nana Patekar: Maha Govt
- This is Why Abhijeet Bhattacharya Stopped Singing for Shah Rukh Khan
- Bigg Boss 12: Will So Much Aggression Help the Contestants?
- Freida Pinto Declares Support for Tanushree Dutta; Read Her Powerful Statement
- Taylor Swift is Performing at an Awards Show After 3 Years And No One is Ready For it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...