Hosting President Xi in Mahabalipuram, PM Modi Once Again Opens Doors of 'Incredible India' to Foreign Leaders

New Delhi: The second informal meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tamil Nadu’s Mahabalipuram will see both the leaders visit the UNESCO World Heritage site in the southern state.

This is not the first time that PM Modi is hosting a foreign leader outside the locations like Delhi and Agra, which earlier used to be a norm. Opening the doors of ‘Incredible India’ to the world, in the last five years, dignitaries from across the world have had a first-hand experience of Indian hospitality in different parts of the country which has been great for the promotion of Indian culture.

Xi, who will arrive in India on Friday, will be visiting places like Arjuna’s Penance, Panch Rathas and Shore Temple in Mahabalipuram. He is scheduled to attend a cultural programme at the Shore Temple at 6 in the evening, followed by a dinner hosted by PM Modi.

Foreign dignitaries have visited various Indian states across the country which has given the states an opportunity to highlight their traditions to the world.

Earlier, PM Modi hosted Japanese President Shinzo Abe and the First Lady in Ahmedabad where they visited the Sabarmati Ashram and Sidi Sayyed Mosque. During the last visit of the Chinese President Xi, he was welcomed in Ahmedabad, and he visited the Sabarmati riverfront.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Varanasi and Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh with PM Modi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was hosted in Bengaluru’s Bosch Research Centre. Israeli PM Netanyahu, who was on a visit to India, was also hosted in Ahmedabad.

