Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hot Day in Delhi, Mercury Likely to Remain Above 40 Degrees for Next Few Days

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius.

PTI

Updated:May 9, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hot Day in Delhi, Mercury Likely to Remain Above 40 Degrees for Next Few Days
Representational Image | Source: AP
Loading...
New Delhi: It was another hot day in Delhi on Thursday, with the maximum temperature expected to remain above 40 degrees Celsius for the next few days.

According to the MeT Department, the Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, the minimum settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius.

However, the relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 31 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear sky with dusty winds during the day.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41.8 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature at 23.6 degree Celsius.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram