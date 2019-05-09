English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hot Day in Delhi, Mercury Likely to Remain Above 40 Degrees for Next Few Days
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius.
Representational Image | Source: AP
Loading...
New Delhi: It was another hot day in Delhi on Thursday, with the maximum temperature expected to remain above 40 degrees Celsius for the next few days.
According to the MeT Department, the Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, the minimum settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius.
However, the relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 31 per cent.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius.
The weatherman has predicted mainly clear sky with dusty winds during the day.
On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41.8 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature at 23.6 degree Celsius.
According to the MeT Department, the Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, the minimum settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius.
However, the relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 31 per cent.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius.
The weatherman has predicted mainly clear sky with dusty winds during the day.
On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41.8 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature at 23.6 degree Celsius.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vijay Deverakonda Announces 'Dear Comrade' Release Date a Day Before His Birthday
- SpiceJet Offers Business Class Seats on Boeing 737 Acquired from Jet Airways, Discounts Upto 40 Percent
- Harry Kane's Words At Halftime Inspired Tottenham's Glorious Champions League Comeback
- Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
- PUBG Mobile Players Alert as Apex Legends Mobile is Confirmed by EA: Release Date, Crossplay And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results