Hotel Arpit Palace Fire: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensations
The fourth anniversary celebrations of the AAP government in Delhi was also cancelled owing to the fire, which led to the deaths of atleast 17 people.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those killed in a massive fire that swept through a hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area in the early hours of Tuesday.
At least 17 people, including a child, were killed in the fire that broke out in the Arpit Palace Hotel on Gurudwara Road in Karol Bagh.
Kejriwal announced the compensation after visiting the spot and a magisterial probe has been order into the tragedy.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has ordered the cancellation of an event to mark the fourth anniversary celebration of the Aam Admi Party government in Delhi on Tuesday.
Bollywood singer-composer Vishal Dadlani was to perform during the event to be held at Talkatora Stadium.
"The deputy chief minister has ordered cancellation of today's event owing to the Karol Bagh hotel fire incident," a senior government official said.
