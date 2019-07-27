Hotel JW Marriott Fined Rs 25,000 for Charging GST on 2 Bananas Sold to Rahul Bose for Rs 442
The Chandigarh Excise and Taxation Department fined the hotel for violating Section 11 of the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Act for illegal collection of tax on an exempted item.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: Chandigarh authorities on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on JW Marriott a few days after actor Rahul Bose on Twitter posted that the hotel had charged him Rs 442 for two bananas, which included GST.
The Chandigarh Excise and Taxation Department fined the hotel for violating Section 11 of the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Act for illegal collection of tax on an exempted item, reported news agency ANI.
The department on Friday had sent the hotel a showcause notice since bananas, falling under the category of fresh fruits, are tax-free. "So, in the showcause notice, we have asked them to explain how come they charged tax on bananas," the department's Commissioner Rajeev Chaudhary had said.
The actor tweeted a video in which he expressed his bafflement at the exorbitant price of bananas at the hotel. The subsequent uproar in social media and other media channels had led to Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner of Excise and Taxation Mandip Singh Brar ordering an investigation into the matter.
