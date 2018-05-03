English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hotel Manager Arrested for Raping 22-Year-Old Guest in Gurugram
The incident occurred in Emaar Residency where the 22-year-old woman and her husband were staying for the past month. The accused, Raghav, works as a demand manager in the hotel.
Protesters take part in a demonstration against rape and violence against women |Source: Reuters )
Gurugram: Police has arrested a manager working with a network of budget hotel rooms for allegedly raping a woman guest at a hotel in Sector-45 here, an officer said on Thursday.
Police said the incident occurred in Emaar Residency where the 22-year-old woman and her husband were staying for the past month.
The accused Raghav works as a demand manager in the hotel.
"The victim in her complaint to police said that Raghav told her they would have shift rooms on Sunday. She asked him to wait until her husband returned from work", said a senior police officer.
The woman said in her complaint that she was not keeping well and suddenly lost consciousness.
"At around 11.45 pm Raghav barged into her room. When she regained her senses, she realised she had been raped. She called Raghav who admitted to his crime when she threatened to approach police", the officer said.
The couple later filed a rape complaint following which the accused was registered, he said. In a statement OYO, a network of budget hotels, said, "We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident at Emaar Residency and will continue to extend our full support to police in the probe, along with the owner of the hotel.
"As the matter is under investigation, we have suspended the employee in question", it said. It also claimed that Emaar Residency wasn't an OYO owned hotel rather a partner on franchise model.
Also Watch
Police said the incident occurred in Emaar Residency where the 22-year-old woman and her husband were staying for the past month.
The accused Raghav works as a demand manager in the hotel.
"The victim in her complaint to police said that Raghav told her they would have shift rooms on Sunday. She asked him to wait until her husband returned from work", said a senior police officer.
The woman said in her complaint that she was not keeping well and suddenly lost consciousness.
"At around 11.45 pm Raghav barged into her room. When she regained her senses, she realised she had been raped. She called Raghav who admitted to his crime when she threatened to approach police", the officer said.
The couple later filed a rape complaint following which the accused was registered, he said. In a statement OYO, a network of budget hotels, said, "We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident at Emaar Residency and will continue to extend our full support to police in the probe, along with the owner of the hotel.
"As the matter is under investigation, we have suspended the employee in question", it said. It also claimed that Emaar Residency wasn't an OYO owned hotel rather a partner on franchise model.
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Omerta Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Is a Fascinating Fact-File Without Any Insights On Omar Saeed's Life
- OnePlus 6 Listed on HDFC Bank's SmartBuy Website With Image, Complete Specifications
- National Film Awards: When The Show Must Go On, Despite Boycott By Winners
- IPL 2018: There's Method Behind the Madness of MI Star Suryakumar Yadav
- Breach of Trust, Unfortunate: National Award Winners Express Dissent Over President Not Felicitating All Winners