Hotel Manager Arrested for Raping 22-Year-Old Guest in Gurugram

The incident occurred in Emaar Residency where the 22-year-old woman and her husband were staying for the past month. The accused, Raghav, works as a demand manager in the hotel.

PTI

Updated:May 3, 2018, 11:44 AM IST
Protesters take part in a demonstration against rape and violence against women |Source: Reuters )
Gurugram: Police has arrested a manager working with a network of budget hotel rooms for allegedly raping a woman guest at a hotel in Sector-45 here, an officer said on Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred in Emaar Residency where the 22-year-old woman and her husband were staying for the past month.
The accused Raghav works as a demand manager in the hotel.

"The victim in her complaint to police said that Raghav told her they would have shift rooms on Sunday. She asked him to wait until her husband returned from work", said a senior police officer.

The woman said in her complaint that she was not keeping well and suddenly lost consciousness.

"At around 11.45 pm Raghav barged into her room. When she regained her senses, she realised she had been raped. She called Raghav who admitted to his crime when she threatened to approach police", the officer said.

The couple later filed a rape complaint following which the accused was registered, he said. In a statement OYO, a network of budget hotels, said, "We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident at Emaar Residency and will continue to extend our full support to police in the probe, along with the owner of the hotel.

"As the matter is under investigation, we have suspended the employee in question", it said. It also claimed that Emaar Residency wasn't an OYO owned hotel rather a partner on franchise model.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

