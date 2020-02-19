Hotel Park's Fire NOC and Cessation Order Restored, Trade Licence by NDMC Still under Suspension
A spokesperson said the hotel had acted upon all the suggestions made in the notice and complied with it, following which the fire department conducted an inspection to verify the compliance of safety norms on February 18.
File photo of fire breaking out at The Park hotel in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
New Delhi: The Fire Safety Certificate and Cessation order of Hotel Park in Lutyen's Delhi, which was revoked following a blaze in the hotel's basement last week, was restored on Wednesday, according to officials.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday suspended the health and the trade licences of the five-star hotel which has not been restored yet.
"The hotel building was inspected by the team of officers of fire department on Tuesday to verify the compliance of shortcomings communicated. During the course of inspection, the shortcomings communicated have been found complied.
"The safety certificate of the premises is restored and the fire department has no objection for the operation of the hotel," said Director, Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg. Delhi police officials, confirmed that the cessation order was also restored.
"There was an incident of short circuit at the basement of 'The Park New Delhi' on February 15, 2020. There were no casualties and our in-house crisis management team got into action and controlled the situation immediately.
"Few people who reported smoke inhalation were taken for a thorough check-up to the hospital as a precautionary measure to ensure that there was no discomfort post which all were discharged," a hotel spokesperson said.
"We had received a suspension notice from the fire department to undertake certain fire prevention improvements in other premises within the property to ensure better safety," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the hotel had acted upon all the suggestions made in the notice and complied with it, following which the fire department visited the premises and conducted an inspection to verify the compliance of safety norms on February 18.
"We have been doing regular drills and are completely safety compliant. After a thorough check that was done by the fire department yesterday, the hotel has received a clearance and the Fire Safety Certificate has been restored.
"Additionally, the Delhi Police has also revoked the cessation order of the hotel and has allowed the continuation of operations," the spokesperson added.
Fire broke out at the basement of The Park hotel in Lutyens' Delhi on last Sunday morning, following which 12 people, including 11 foreign nationals staying at the hotel, were rushed to a hospital, where nine of them were given first aid.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is Now on Sale on Amazon: Variants, Prices, Offers And More
- Sidharth Shukla Fans Want Shilpa Shinde to Return Her Bigg Boss Trophy, She Gives a Savage Reply
- India Recommended as Hosts as AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Among 3 Bidders
- Samsung Galaxy A71 Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability and More
- Next-Gen Hyundai Elite i20 Images Leaked Before Official Release, See Pics