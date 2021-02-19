Hotels to Function with 50% Capacity, Only 20 People at Funeral: After Mumbai, Nagpur Tightens Covid Rules

After Mumbai, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Friday tightened the Covid-19 norms to curb sudden spurt in cases. Now, hotel will function only with 50% capacity; buildings with more than five positive cases will be sealed.

The directive stated that people under home quarantine would be stamped on their hands. It also said that not more than 20 people will be allowed for last rites.

On Thursday, Nagpur reported 644 fresh cases of COVID-19 while the tally of infections in the district reached 1,41,028 on Thursday.

Six patients had died of the infection on Thursday and 250 were discharged from various treatment facilities.

After a gap of 75 days, Maharashtra on Thursday reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, a sizable number of them coming from Akola and Nagpur divisions, a health department official said. With 5,427 new cases, the caseload in the state rose to 20,81,520 while 38 fatalities took the death toll due to the pandemic to 51,669, he said.

But since the last week, the state is reporting increase in the daily numbers of infections, setting alarm bells ringing. "Of 5,427 new cases, 38 per cent or 2,105 cases were reported from Akola and Nagpur divisions. Akola division alone reported 1,258 cases with Amravati municipal corporation reporting 542 and Amravati district 191," the official said.

Earlier in the day, the administration in Yavatmal district ordered a ten-day lockdown from Thursday night, while a weekend lockdown was announced in Amravati district of the same Vidarbha region from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday.

In recent days, 75% of India's new cases have been reported from Kerala and Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, a densely populated city of 20 million people. The two states already had the highest number of reported infections.