Hotelier Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar
Ishtiyaq Ahmad, 48, was returning home on a motorbike when he was shot in his head from a close range in a narrow alley. The assailants fled from the spot undetected.
File photo of Ishtiyaq Ahmad, the hotelier who was shot dead in Kishtwar.
Srinagar: Unknown gunmen shot a leading hotelier in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Friday, sending the town in a tizzy.
Ishtiyaq Ahmad, 48, was returning home on a motorbike when he was shot in his head from a close range in a narrow alley. The assailants fled from the spot undetected.
He was found lying in a pool of blood by people living in nearby houses, who heard the gunshots and came to investigate. The shooting occurred between 8.20 to 8.30 pm.
Locals told police he was shot in a dark alleyway. Apparently, the assassins took advantage of the evening power outage to shoot him, they said.
Police have recovered a 9mm pistol bullet from the spot but so far not been able to draw any clues about the killers.
The body has been sent to hospital for post mortem after senior police officers arrived on the spot. They were seen making inquiries.
Kishtwar has been relatively peaceful and the town specifically has not seen a militant incident for the last several years. Ahmad’s family members, friends and the people in large numbers rushed to the hospital to express their ire over the killing.
Police have formed a team to investigate the killing. A forensic science expert team would be rushed from Jammu to help in the probe.
The body was shifted to hospital mortuary room and will be handed over to the family members after an autopsy and finalization of all legal formalities.
Edited by: Ashish Yechury
