Hotels, Restaurants, Malls Can Reopen in Rajasthan; CM Sets up Panel to Suggest Plan to Open Religious Places

The Rajasthan government has permitted hotels, restaurants, clubs and shopping malls to operate from Monday with certain conditions amid the ongoing lockdown.

In continuation of the implementation of Lockdown 5.0, the activities listed above have been permitted but they will have to follow guidelines issued by the Union Health ministry to prevent COVID-19 spread, Rajasthan Home Secretary Rajeeva Swarup said on Saturday.

He said restaurants and clubs will have to ensure six feet distance in seating arrangements. Fast food outlets with standing table arrangement should ensure distance of at least eight feet between tables and not more than two guests on a table.

Hotels, hospitality units and shopping malls will have to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union Home ministry.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government on Saturday said it will form a committee headed by district collectors to take a decision on opening of religious places. The panel will give its suggestions following which a decision will be taken, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a video conference with representatives of religious leaders.

Gehlot said the committee will discuss various measures like ensuring social distancing and sanitisation in religious places, according to an official statement. The panel will include the superintendent of police and chief medical and health officer as well as religious leaders, chief mahants and trustees.

"We are proud that everyone fully supported the administration and the coronavirus situation in Rajasthan remained under control. It is appreciated all over the country," said Gehlot.