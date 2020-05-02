Hotspot Chennai Remains Shut as Tamil Nadu Announces Relaxations in Non-containment Zones

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said it will not allow any kind of relaxation in Chennai and all the containment zones across the state during the third phase of the lockdown starting from May 4.

The Edappadi K Palaniswami dispensation has largely implemented guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday, but for Chennai, where that are over 200 containment zones, a separate set of rules was announced by the administration.

Special economic zones and export-oriented units have been allowed to function with 25% staff strength after inspection with company-provided transport.

Information technology companies can work with 10% employees with the former taking care of their conveyance.

Standalone shops in non-containment zones, except hair salons and parlours, can function from 11am to 5pm, while shops selling essential commodities will operate between 6am and 5pm.

E-commerce companies can deliver essential commodities in the prescribed time frames while restaurants can function from 6am to 9pm but only with takeaway services.

Plumbers, electricians, air condition mechanics, home care providers, domestic help have also been allowed to work after due permission from the civic body commissioner.

In other districts, all factories, including textiles, will begin to operate in rural areas with 50% workforce, but those in urban areas will continue to remain shut. Industrial estates in districts have been allowed to work with 50% staff strength.

Tanneries in urban areas, sample creation for export can also be allowed with 30℅ workers after inspection by the local district collector.

