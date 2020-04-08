Hotspots in 15 UP Districts to be Sealed Till April 30 as Cases Rise, Govt Assures Home Delivery of Essentials

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to completely seal hotspots in 15 districts of the state till April 30 in an attempt to avoid the community spread of coronavirus.

Speaking to News18, Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said the decision was taken due to the high load of cases reported from the hotspots. “In an attempt to avoid community spread of Covid-19, the state government has decided to lock down the hotspots in 15 districts. People related to health and delivery services will be allowed to operate in these hotspots. Also 100% home delivery of essential items will be ensured.”

The districts where hotspots are identified and will be sealed are Lucknow, Meerut, Shamli, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Varanasi, Sitapur, Agra, Kanpur, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Basti, Bulandshehar and Maharajganj. However, many hotspots in these districts have already been sealed off by various district administrations.

Earlier speaking to News18, Tiwari had said in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, the lockdown may be extended if the situation doesn’t improve. Tiwari had added that UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was monitoring the situation and a decision on extending the lockdown will be taken after a review.

“The chief minister is continuously monitoring the situation. Today is April 6 and there is almost a week to go for the lockdown to end. A decision will be taken on the situation then. In the last few days, most of the positive cases are somehow related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation (in Delhi) and more than half the positive cases from the state are also of people linked to the event,” Tiwari said.

“If the cases continue to surge, we might have to extend the lockdown. We are prepared and wherever cases are being reported, containment exercise is being done. Contact-tracing is also being carried out and testing is being done. Apart from this, 6,000 isolation beds and 12,000 quarantine beds have been made at the Covid-19 hospitals. Supply of masks and other surgical equipment is being ensured to the hospitals,” he added.

On the issue of labourers, daily wagers and homeless people getting affected by the lockdown, he said, “MNREGA labourers, pensioners of all kinds are being taken care of by the state government. The CM has also ensured help to daily wagers, rickshaw pullers, the homeless. Educational institutions have been told to defer fees and not to pressurise parents.”

