Hours After being Hit by Stones, Vande Bharat Express Runs Into Motorcycle
Vande Bharat Express hit a motorcycle near Allahabad. The vehicle was abandoned by its owner on the tracks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express, India's first semi-high speed train, at New Delhi Railway Station. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Vande Bharat Express hit a motorcycle near Allahabad on its third commercial run on Wednesday, the railways said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.
The incident occurred hours after stones were hurled at the train near Tundla in Uttar Pradesh in the morning.
The incident took place near Phaphamau, around 42 km from Allahabad.
"The train hit a motorcycle, which was abandoned by its owner on the tracks as he saw the train approaching while illegally trespassing on the tracks. While the vehicle has completely been damaged, the Vande Bharat Express suffered none. No one was injured and the train will run as per schedule," Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.
The train, made indigenously at a cost of around Rs 97 crore, has been plagued by issues since its trial runs commenced in November last year. It had suffered damage to its window panes when stones were hurled on it on two occasions previously.
The train, made indigenously at a cost of around Rs 97 crore, has been plagued by issues since its trial runs commenced in November last year. It had suffered damage to its window panes when stones were hurled on it on two occasions previously.
