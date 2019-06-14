Hours After CM Orders Return of Evacuees, Centre Says Cyclone Vayu May Recurve & Hit Gujarat Coast

New Delhi: Cyclone Vayu is likely to recurve and hit the Kutch coast of Gujarat, a top official of the Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Friday.

"Vayu is likely to recurve on June 16 and hit Kutch between June 17-18," said M Rajeevan, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The intensity of the cyclone is likely to get reduced, Rajeevan said, adding that it may hit the coast as a cyclonic storm or a deep depression.

He said the Gujarat government has been alerted about the possible recurvature of the cyclonic storm.

"The system is moving nearly westwards affecting Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka districts with wind speed 50-60 kilometres per hour gusting to 70 kilometres per hour and Gir Somnath and Junagarh districts with wind speed 30-40 kilometres per hour gusting to 50 kilometres per hour. The wind speed over these districts is very likely to decrease gradually," the Cyclone Warning Division said in a 5.30 pm bulletin.

"The system is very likely to move nearly westwards during next 48 hours and recurve northeastwards thereafter," it added.

"Cyclone Vayu will again recurve. It is likely to hit the Kutch coast on June 17-18," Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan told PTI.

By June 16, Vayu is likely to become a cyclonic storm with an expected wind speed of 80-90 kilometres per hour, he said.

Cyclone Vayu was to hit the Gujarat coast on Thursday, but it changed course on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. It skirted the Gujarat coast affecting Gir, Somnath, Diu, Junagarh and Porbandar.

Earlier in day, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said Vayu no longer posed any threat to the state as it had moved away westward.

Following a meeting with top officials in Gandhinagar, Rupani asked the authorities to let around 2.75 lakh people who had been shifted to safety to return to their homes.

"Gujarat is now completely safe. There exists no threat from cyclone Vayu now as the storm has veered towards the west in the Arabian Sea... Around 2.75 lakh people who were evacuated from the coastal areas are free to return to their homes," the chief minister told reporters.

The state government will pay an allowance totaling around Rs 5.5 crore to the evacuees for daily expenses over the next three days, he announced.

"Schools and colleges will start as per their schedules on Saturday. We are also calling back senior officials and ministers who were deployed in 10 coastal districts to supervise relief and rescue operations. Road transport buses have started plying in these areas from Friday," Rupani said.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will remain stationed along the coastline for another 48 hours, he said.

It was predicted earlier that the cyclone would make landfall on Gujarat coast Thursday afternoon, leading the government to prepare for possible damage.

It also brought moderate-to-heavy rainfall to 114 tehsils of Gujarat, mostly along the coast. The highest rainfall of 6.5 inches (160mm) was recorded in Talala tehsil of Gir-Somnath district since Thursday, said a Met department release.

The Railways informed that services of more than 180 trains have been affected due to Cyclone Vayu in the last two days, with over 132 trains to Gujarat being cancelled.

Till Thursday, 88 mainline trains were cancelled and 40 were scheduled to be short terminated over the Western Railway.

"On June 14, 44 more trains were cancelled and 14 more were short terminated in view of cyclone as a precautionary measure taken by western railway in view to safeguard the interests of passengers," according to a statement issued by the railways.

Till now, 186 trains have been fully cancelled and 54 trains short terminated, it said.

Some of the cancelled trains include the Okha-Bhavnagar passenger, Rajkot-Somnath passenger and Mahuva-Dhola passenger.

