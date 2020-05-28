Hours After Escape Bid, Covid-19 Patient Dies at Firozabad Hospital in UP

Hours after trying to escape from a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, a coronavirus patient died on Thursday morning, prompting a protest by his relatives who alleged murdered.

However, the authorities have not yet disclosed the reason of the death.

According to officials, the man was brought to the Firozabad Medical College on May 26 after he tested positive for the virus.

Police said he was admitted to an isolation ward from where he tried to escape on Wednesday night by breaking the railing.

The security guard at the hospital tried to stop him but was seriously injured in the process, police said, adding that the patient 'seemed' mentally disturbed.

According to police, the patient was taken to another medical college after the escape bid.

He was taken to Tundla's FH Medical College but the authorities there refused to admit him after which he was brought back to the Firozabad college, where he died on Thursday morning, police said.

Thereafter, the patient's family stated a protest, alleging that he was murdered. Senior officials rushed to pacify them. The matter is being looked into, police added.