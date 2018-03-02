Hours After Meeting Sri Sri, Expelled AIMPLB Maulana Washes Hands of ‘Mandir-Masjid Issue'

Days after being expelled by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) for suggesting an out-of-court settlement to the Ayodhya dispute, Maulana Salman Nadwi announced that he wants “nothing to do with the Mandir-Masjid issue” and will wait for the Supreme Court order “like everyone else”.Nadwi posted a video message to the effect on Facebook on Thursday evening, hours after meeting Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.“I met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar today and I also met him once before in Bengaluru on February 8 and on two occasions earlier via video conferencing on January 19 and February 3. We both wanted to solve the Babri issue through peaceful talks, but both of us are facing flak from a certain chunk of people in both the communities. Such people don’t want the issue resolved in a peaceful manner. I will now wait for the Supreme Court’s decision like everyone else,” Nadwi said in the video.Nadwi was expelled by the AIMPLB earlier this year for suggesting the shifting of the Babri Masjid site to resolve the dispute. He had then announced plans to float an inter-religious platform named ‘Manav Kalyan Board’ to find a solution to the dispute.In Thursday’s message, Nadwi said the platform will work towards promoting peace, but will not address the Ayodhya dispute in particular.“It will include people from all religions and will be formally announced on March 8. It will have nothing to do with Babri Masjid and Ram Mandir issue. The board will work towards promoting peace, harmony and brotherhood in the society. That will be the core agenda,” Nadwi said.Nadwi also reiterated his demand that Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi be removed from the AIMPLB. “I can think of returning to the AIMPLB, but the board has to consider throwing out people like Owaisi who not liked either by Muslims or by Hindus. If the board doesn’t throw him out, it will be seen as promoting his agenda. Muslims in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are worried as Owaisi is known for dividing Muslim votes everywhere. The board should also do away with Kamal Farooqui, Yusuf Bachala and Qasim Rasool Iliyas.”