Hours After Mumbai Bridge Collapse, Double-Decker Bus Rams Into Overhead Barrier Causing More Chaos

A Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) double-decker bus filled with passengers rammed into an overhead barrier near Kalina University in Mumbai’s Santacruz on Tuesday.However, no one was injured in the accident on Tuesday afternoon. Passengers were however shaken after the roof of the bus was torn apart in the impact of the collision.The BEST bus was travelling from Bandra to Kalina when the accident took place.BEST run additional buses in the afternoon to manage the crowd caused by torrential rains and disruption of local train services.Earlier in the day, the city witnessed a severe breakdown of transport services after a bridge linking Andheri East to Andheri West collapsed. The collapse and the severe rains delivered a double whammy to city’s transportation system.Local trains and traffic were hampered causing commuters to be stranded for hours.