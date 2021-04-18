Hours After Performing Last Rites of Mothers, Gujarat Doctors Respond to Call of Duty Amid Covid Surge

Abiding by the Hippocratic oath, hours after their mother’s demise, two Gujarat-based doctors returned to hospital to save lives amid the ongoing second Covid-19 wave. One of them repeated their mother’s word that there was no greater duty that they could perform.

On Thursday at around 3.30 am, the doctor’s mother passed away in the COVID ICU after a week’s battle with the virus. Merely six hours later, Dr Shilpa Patel, an associate professor with the anatomy department at the state-run SSG Hospital, was back in the saddle trying to save lives.

Times of India (TOI) reported, right after carrying out last rites of her 77-year-old mother- Kanta Ambalal Patel’s, she diligently geared herself, donned her PPE suit to save lives once again.

Similarly, Dr Rahul Parmar who lost his 67-year-old mother Kanta Parmar to age-related issues in Gandhinagar on Thursday, finished the last rites to join his duty back on Friday. Parmar is the nodal officer for Covid management and part of the dead body disposal team at central Gujarat’s biggest hospital. “It was a natural death. I finished the cremation rituals with my family and returned to Vadodara,” said Parmar.

Gujarat reported a record 9,541 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s tally to 3,94,229, and 97 deaths, also a single-day fatality peak, while 3,783 people were discharged post recovery, an official said on Saturday. The state’s toll stands at 5,267, and the recovery count is 3,33,564, or 84.61 per cent of the caseload, leaving it with 55,398 active cases, including 304 on ventilator support, he said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here