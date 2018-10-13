English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hours After Rahul Gandhi's Visit, HAL Says it Regrets 'Politicisation' of its Employees
In the interaction with former and past employees, Rahul Gandhi had accused the Modi government of destroying the "strategic asset" state-run aerospace company HAL.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi leaves after an interaction with a group of working and retired employees of the state-run aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Image: PTI)
Bengaluru: Against the backdrop of Congress President Rahul Gandhi's interaction with present and past employees of HAL on the Rafale deal, the state run aerospace company on Saturday regretted 'politicisation' of its employees and termed it as a fad and regrettable development that would be detrimental to national security and the organisation.
An HAL statement, which did not specifically refer to Gandhi's interaction with the employees, came after the event, where the Congress president alleged that temples of modern India were being attacked and destroyed.
An official from the agency told PTI that the NDA government has extended full-fledged support (to HAL), having placed supply orders of over Rs 27,340 core during the 2014-18 period by recognising its premier position.
Towards improvement and upgradation of infrastructure, including ramping up of production facilities, funding to the tune of Rs 7,800 core was sanctioned during the period, it said.
The official also said HAL enjoys pride of place in the defence and aerospace industry sector and has made immense contribution to the nation-building process.
"Todays attempt at politicisation of the employees is a fad and regrettable development and will be detrimental to the interest of the organisation, its employees as well as national security,"the HAL official told PTI in the statement.
In the interaction with former and past employees, Gandhi had accused the Modi government of destroying the "strategic asset" state-run aerospace company HAL and told its employees that Rafale is their right.
Congress, which has been accusing the government of benefiting Anil Ambani's firm from the deal, has also been demanding answers on why the state-run aerospace major HAL was not involved in the deal as finalised during the UPA regime.
The party had been accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of snatching jobs of people of Karnataka by taking away the contract from HAL.
Gandhi had been saying that had HAL been selected in place of Anil Ambani's firm, it could have generated employment to scores of unemployed youth in the state.
However, the BJP and Anil Ambani's firm have dismissed all the allegations as false.
PM Modi had announced the procurement of 36 Rafale fighters after holding talks with then French President Francois Hollande on April 10, 2015, in Paris.
