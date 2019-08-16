Hours After Ramming His Car into Posh South Kolkata Club, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's Son Arrested
The police said that he has been arrested for rash driving and damaging properties. His blood sample has been collected to check if it was a case of drunk driving, while the car has been sent for a forensic test.
BJP MP Roopa Ganguly.
Kolkata: Actor-turned-BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's son has been arrested here for allegedly ramming his car into the wall of an upscale south Kolkata club, a senior police officer said on Friday.
Akash Mukherjee (21) was taken into custody following the incident around 9.15 pm on Thursday, he said.
"We have arrested him for rash driving and damaging properties. No casualty was reported in the accident. His blood sample has been collected to check if it was a case of drunk driving, while the car will be sent for a forensic test," the senior officer said.
Mukherjee will be produced at Alipore court later in the day, he added.
Locals claimed that many people had a narrow escape as the four-wheeler was being driven at a breakneck speed.
The car crashed into the boundary wall of Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC) in the city's Golf Green area, breaking a portion of it, with the driver still trapped inside, they said.
Mukherjee, however, came out of the black sedan unscathed with the help of his father, who had rushed out of their apartment nearby on hearing the commotion.
In a tweet, Ganguly said on Thursday that law should take its own course.
"My son has met with an accident near MY RESIDENCE. I called police to tke care of it with all legal implications... No favours/ politics plz. I love my son & will tk cr of him BUT, LAW SHOULD TAKE ITS OWN COURSE (sic)," she said.
Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the tweet, the Rajya Sabha member said in Hindi, "I don't commit any wrong, neither do I tolerate one. I am not up for sale."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif Ali Khan Wears a Fiery, Tense Look as Naga Sadhu in Laal Kaptaan Teaser
- Instead of Putting Unsold Stuff in a Garbage Dump, Amazon Will Donate it Instead
- Rangoli Chandel Calls Out Taapsee Pannu for Her Remarks on Kangana Ranaut
- Panjim Footballers Has Not Paid Its Players For 2 Seasons, Says 'Match Fees Not Promised'
- PM Modi Arrives at Red Fort in Land Cruiser SUV, Ditches Range Rover