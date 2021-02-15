Hours After Removing Haryana Minister Anil Vij's Tweet on Disha Ravi, Twitter Restores It

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had earlier today tweeted condemning Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old climate activist arrested in connection with the "toolkit" on farmers' protests shared by Greta Thunberg. The tweet has since been removed, and restored again by Twitter.

Vij had tweeted in Hindi, "Those with seeds of anti-nationalism in their minds should be destroyed, whether it is Disha Ravi or someone else."

देश विरोध का बीज जिसके भी दिमाग में हो उसका समूल नाश कर देना चाहिए फिर चाहे वह #दिशा_रवि हो यां कोई और ।— ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) February 15, 2021

Twitter had deleted the tweet after a complaint was filed by a user from Germany under that country's Network Enforcement Act. Under the law, social media companies are required to delete unlawful content within a short period of time.

The minister later shared a screenshot of another notification sent to him Twitter which stated that the content of his tweet was investigated and "it is not subject to removal under Twitter Rules".

Disha Ravi was arrested for being allegedly involved in sharing the "toolkit" related to the farmer's protest on social media. The Delhi Police had claimed that 21-year-old activist, who was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the force on Saturday, was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and "key conspirator" in the document's formulation and dissemination.