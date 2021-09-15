Hours After Tamil Nadu Govt Dispenses NEET, 17-year-old Girl Dies by Suicide

A 17-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur district died by suicide on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, fearing she would not clear the entrance examination. The Tamil Nadu government on the same day had passed a bill exempting the state from NEET.

The 17-year-old student has been identified as Kanimozhi, a resident of Thularankurichi village under Udayarpalayam. She was declared the district topper in class 12 after securing 562.28 out of 600 marks. The victim’s parents are advocates by profession.

According to Ariyalur Police, the victim had appeared for her NEET examination on Sunday at school in Thanjavur. “Her parents told us that she was upset as she did not do well in the examination,” police said.

According to a police officer at the Udayarpalayam police station, they learnt about the girl dying by suicide on Tuesday morning. “We have not received any suicide note from her house. She hanged herself to death at her house,” added the officer.

The officer added that they have registered a case of unnatural death under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections.

Kanimozhi’s suicide is the third by a student fearing they would fail to qualify NEET examination.

On Sunday, just a few hours before the NEET examination, 19-year-old Dhanush was found dead hanging from his room ceiling in Mettur in the Salem district of the state. According to Salem Police, Dhanush was to appear for the NEET exam for the third time. “He probably hanged himself to death fearing the outcome of the NEET result,” said a relative of Dhanush.

Dhanush’s suicide had triggered a widespread agitation seeking the government to dispense NEET examination in the state. The Tamil Nadu assembly on Monday adopted a bill to dispense NEET and provide student admission in medical courses based on 12th board marks.

