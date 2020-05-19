Can't Permit Before Clear Order, Says Noida Hours After UP Govt Allows Entry from Delhi into NCR

New Delhi: Hours after the Uttar Pradesh home department allowed movement from Delhi to Noida and Ghaziabad, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration said that traffic from the national capital will not be permitted to enter UP zones till the state government gives clear instruction on implementation.

"This is to inform all concerned that, Status quo shall be maintained between Delhi Noida Border for now. We have sought instructions from state govt. as regards to implementation of Point 3(1) and 7(12) of GO of Home dept vide No.924 dated 18/5/2020 -CP GB Nagar -DM GB Nagar (sic)," the Information Department of Gautam Buddh Nagar tweeted.

We have sought instructions from state govt. as regards to implementation of Point 3(1) and 7(12) of GO of Home dept vide No.924 dated 18/5/202@dmgbnagar @CP_Noida — Information Dept GBN (@DeptGbn) May 18, 2020

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday issued fresh guidelines for the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown till May 31. Besides rules on traffic movement, it allowed resumption of all industrial activities in non-containment zones.

All vegetable markets will be allowed to open from 4 am to 7 am only and retail vegetables could be sold between 6 am and 9 pm, the government said in fresh guidelines.

