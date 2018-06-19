English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hours Before Bihar Class 10 Results, 33,000 Answer Sheets Missing From Evaluation Centre
The principal of SS Balika Inter College-cum-evaluation centre, Pramod Kumar Shrivastava was arrested after a prolonged interrogation in Patna.
Picture for representation.
Patna: More than 33,000 answer sheets of matriculation examination in Bihar were found missing from an evaluation center in Gopalganj district just hours before the results were to be declared. The incident led to the political opposition alleging foul play.
The principal of SS Balika Inter College-cum-evaluation centre, Pramod Kumar Shrivastava was arrested after a prolonged interrogation in Patna. He was summoned to be present in the Board office on Tuesday.
The principal had previously registered an FIR against the school clerk and night guard when 213 bags of answer sheets were found missing.
Before his arrest, Pramod Shrivastava told News18 that one lakh answer sheets were sent to his school for evaluation.
"Examiners finished the tabulation of marks on time which was then sent to the Board. After that we kept the answer sheets in the strong room inside the school premises. However, on the directions of the Bihar Board, we opened it to cross-check some of the copies but found one third of the answer sheets missing," Shrivastava said.
In wake of previous embarrassments, the Board decided to cross-check the credentials of some of the students who had received high marks this year and had ordered a physical verification of some of their answer sheets. Copies of the answer sheets to be examined were kept at the school in Gopalganj from where they went missing.
More than 17 lakh students had written the examination held in February-March this year. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare results of Class 10 on Wednesday, June 20.
