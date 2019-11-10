Take the pledge to vote

Hours Before Tying the Knot, Telangana Bridegroom Hangs Self in Marriage Hall

The marriage was scheduled at around 11.30 am and guests, who reached the venue, were shocked to hear the news of the death.

PTI

Updated:November 10, 2019, 8:08 PM IST
Representative image.

Hyderabad: Hours before beginning a new life through wedlock, a 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at Kompally in Medchal district in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

The reason for the extreme step is not known, they said.

N Sai Sandeep, a private company employee, hanged himself from a ceiling fan with a towel in a room at the marriage hall, a police inspector said.

Some relatives called Sandeep over his phone but there was no response, so they broke into the room and found him hanging, the police said.

His marriage was scheduled at around 11.30 am and guests, who reached the venue, were shocked to hear the news of the death, they said.

Investigations were on to find out the reason behind the extreme step. A case has been registered.

