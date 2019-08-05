House Arrests Suggest Govt Will defy All Democratic Norms: Chidambaram On Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday criticised the Narendra Modi government for the house arrests of senior politicians in Jammu and Kashmir and accused it of defying democratic norms.

Kashmir remained on edge as Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone - the three most prominent politicians from Jammu and Kashmir - were placed under house arrest late on Sunday. Mobile internet and landline phone connections have been blocked in many places and public meetings or rallies have been banned.

Reacting to the developments, Chidambaram said he was keeping his fingers crossed and before the day was over it would be known if there would be a major crisis in the state.

“Before the day is over we will know if there will be a major crisis in J&K. Keeping my fingers crossed,” the former Union Minister said in a tweet.

“The house arrest of J&K leaders is a signal that the government will defy all democratic norms and principles to achieve its objects. I condemn the house arrests,” he added tweet.

The state has plunged into uncertainty amid a massive troop build-up and government advisory asking Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and tourists to leave the Kashmir valley immediately.

The developments have triggered intense speculation about plans to modify the special status granted to the state under the constitution - a highly emotive issue linked to the rights of its residents.

“I had warned of a misadventure in J&K. It seems the government is determined to embark upon one,” Chidambaram said on Monday.

